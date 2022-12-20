PRIMARK BRINGS VALUE FASHION TO MORE NEW YORKERS WITH NEW STORE IN CITY POINT, BROOKLYN

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, is celebrating the opening of its latest store at City Point, located in Brooklyn, NY. Primark City Point will help New Yorkers usher in the holiday season with essentials for the whole family as well as fashion trend pieces, homewares, and gifts - all at affordable prices customers love.

Primark has opened two additional New York locations this holiday season, bringing its presence in New York to five total stores. The Fulton Street store at City Point is Primark's 16th store in the United States and is part of the retailer's aggressive US growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.

"New Yorkers have been experiencing 'Primania' more than ever this season and we are so excited to add the City Point community to our growing family here in the US," said Kevin Tulip, President, Primark US. "The customer reaction to our four other NY-metro stores has shown that there is an overwhelming desire for Primark's offering and price leadership and this location will allow us to bring that to an influential group of shoppers in Brooklyn and one subway stop away in Manhattan."

New York was recently named the most expensive city in the world and New Yorkers are looking for a budget-friendly shopping destination now more than ever. Shoppers flocked to Primark's November and December openings on Long Island and in Queens with hundreds waiting in line to be the first to shop Primark's incredible prices. Primark City Point will meet the need for affordability in downtown Brooklyn and boasts 49,000 square feet of retail space for shoppers to explore.

City Point is the brand's 416th store and is one of ten new US Primark stores set to open in the next year, nearly doubling its selling space in the country. For a complete list of Primark's US stores please visit: https://stores.primark.com/en_us/united-states

About Primark

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 14 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids', as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences in-store, Primark continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark Cares is its commitment to doing better, every day - making more sustainable products everyone can afford, reducing its impact on the planet and improving the lives of workers. It has made a series of public commitments it plans to work towards and report on progress each year. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain. You can find out about these commitments, and much more, here.

