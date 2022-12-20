Palisades Hudson Financial Group Promotes Four, Names New Managing VP

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC ( palisadeshudson.com ) has announced a round of promotions that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, including two senior staff members in its Atlanta office.

Paul Jacobs, CFP®, EA will become the fee-only financial planning and wealth management firm's managing vice president. Currently serving as a vice president and the firm's chief investment officer, Jacobs advises clients across the country from his home base in Georgia. He joined Palisades Hudson's staff 20 years ago and became a part of the executive team in 2017. As CIO, Jacobs currently oversees more than $1.3 billion in client assets, including all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio management, due diligence and manager selection.

In addition to holding the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and IRS Enrolled Agent credentials, Jacobs is a member of the Financial Planning Association of Georgia. His advice has appeared in local and national publications including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Reuters and Kiplinger. Jacobs holds degrees in finance and accounting from New York University's Stern School of Business. He established Palisades Hudson's Atlanta presence in 2008.

As Jacobs moves into the managing vice president role, current senior client service manager Anthony Criscuolo, CFP®, EA, will become the firm's new CIO. An experienced member of the firm's investment committee, Criscuolo will now direct the team of portfolio managers and associates who focus on finding the most efficient and cost-effective ways to implement client portfolio strategies.

Criscuolo graduated summa cum laude from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business Administration with a degree in finance and minors in leadership and entrepreneurship. A native Floridian, he began his Palisades Hudson career in the firm's Florida office in 2008 and became part of the management team in 2011. While based in South Florida, Criscuolo completed the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fort Lauderdale program, Class XXII. Today, he is an active member of the community in metro Atlanta, where he has resided since 2018.

In addition to Jacobs and Criscuolo, Palisades Hudson is also promoting current managing vice president Shomari Hearn to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Current administrative manager for information technology Jeffrey Howard will join the executive team as the firm's director of technology. Both Hearn and Howard are based in the firm's Fort Lauderdale headquarters.

Contact: Amy Laburda, amy@palisadeshudson.com

