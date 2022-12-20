NuCycle Energy awarded for Innovation in Florida Recycling

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18th, 2022, The Florida Recycling Partnership and The Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded NuCycle Energy for its innovation in recycling during Florida Recycles Week.

NuCycle Energy (PRNewswire)

"NuCycle Energy is both proud and flattered to have received the award for Innovation in Recycling from the Florida Recycling Partnership foundation. We look forward to continuing to work with the foundation and all its members in our collaborative efforts to preserve and improve upon the environment here in Florida over the years to come," says Mark Barasch, CEO of NuCycle Energy.

Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation announced the following 2022 Recycling Champion Award Winners:

Publix Super Markets – Best Overall

Brightmark: Marine Science 101 – Communication & Education

Brightmark: NOAA – Waste Reduction, Recycling & Reuse

Anheuser-Busch – Water Reuse/Recycling

Tampa International Airport – Energy Efficiency

National Storm Water Trust: Port of Tampa Bay – Environmental Stewardship

NuCycle Energy - Innovation

Exploria Stadium – Recycling Market Development

Nominations were submitted this past fall and judged by the Sustainable Business Club of the sustainable business program in the Department of Economics of the Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

The Recycling Champion Award Winners will be featured in a webinar in January 2023. Please visit The Florida Recycling Partnership website for more information.

About NuCycle Energy: NuCycle Energy operates a Florida based Sustainability Initiative that manufactures an alternative energy fuel product, while providing a landfill-free materials management program to many of America's largest commercial brands and institutions. Through our proprietary process, we manufacture this alternative fuel from pre-consumer materials that were previously treated as waste, and otherwise destined for the landfill. Known as Enviro-Fuelcubes®, this highly-engineered energy-dense fuel, which carries a Non-waste determination from the US EPA, is capable of replacing traditional fossil fuels in energy intensive industries, such as cement manufacturing and electrical power generation. Put simply, the NuCycle process simultaneously provides a zero-landfill solution for commercial and industrial materials, while reducing the use of fossil fuels in industrial applications. To learn more about NuCycle Energy, please visit our website.

Contact

Kyle Pukylo

NuCycle Energy

813-856-5686

info@nucycleenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuCycle Energy