Game-changing app, Memix, debuts at #1 on App Store

A revolutionary new app that INSTANTLY turns text to memes has rocketed to number one on the App Store

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memix, a free app for creating personalised GIF memes instantly in chat across all existing apps, is right now sitting at number one on the App Store.

Game-changing app, Memix, debuts at #1 on the App Store

Built by the team behind social messaging platform IRL, Memix is the first new app in over a decade to truly disrupt the chat space. How? By acknowledging that the way people communicate has changed

'Memes have become the universal language,' says CEO Abraham Shafi. 'And now absolutely anybody can be fluent.'

Memix sees that internet memes are no longer a silly distraction. They're a fundamental aspect of how we communicate with one another.

The term 'meme', since you ask, was coined by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in 1976. Dawkins' thesis was that good ideas naturally want to be transmitted and copied, with variations along the way, just like genes. Successful memes – like successful genes – get spread far and wide.

Today's internet meme culture is, to put it mildly, Dawkins on steroids.

Memes are our daily currency of conversation. Leaders, artists, the rich and famous, everybody and their mom uses memes on the daily. And no group more than Gen-Z, who spend their lives online, and whose arcane and deliciously impenetrable in-jokes have elevated the meme to an art form.

The culture has shifted – so why hasn't the way we text?

'Memes are units of culture shared amongst friends and communities. Before Memix, even if you had the perfect idea for a meme, you had to hunt down a template, or hit up your meme-genius friend. It was too much work for the average person.' says Shafi.

'With Memix you can do it right there in the chat, instantly.'

Free to download on iOS and Android, Memix integrates seamlessly with all your existing chat apps – Discord, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram etc.

Simply type whatever text you want to see, and Memix will magic it into a meme – leaving you free to blow everyone's mind in the chat.

'Our mission has always been to create the "intimate internet",' says Shafi.

'Memix is a pure expression of that vision. Helping people articulate their freshest jokes, or their deepest-held emotions, with people they care about through the medium of memes.

'This is just the beginning of a whole new era. We are unlocking meme culture for everyone and it's going to change everything.'

