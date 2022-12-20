An emotional Hannukah Candle Lighting with widows and orphans at the Friends of Zion Heritage center

the Friends of Zion Heritage center in Jerusalem hosted a group of 400 widows and orphans to celebrate Hannukah

JERUSALEM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hannukah, the Friends of Zion Heritage center in Jerusalem hosted a group of 400 widows and orphans from all over Israel for a day of fun at the FOZ Campus which included activities for the children, performances, gymboree, gaming stands, artistic stands, food stands, lots of refreshments and sweets, shows, and an emotional and exciting candle lighting.

Nir Kimhi, the Director of Friends of Zion said "We were happy to host these hundreds of widows and orphaned children and give them a bit of happiness and brighten up their day. They are really the brave heroes, and I hope we can do a lot more for them".

At the end of the event, some of the orphans lit the Hannukah candles and sang holiday songs.

Mari Elek became a widow about five and a half years ago. Her husband drowned while they were on a trip in the USA. She said that she returned to Israel and had to face many difficulties by herself, so days like this, when she and her children are surrounded by much joy and happiness, is wonderful for her.

Ayelet Nitzani was widowed two years ago. She was left with 2 children after 20 years of great happiness and love. She said: "This day at the Friends of Zion Heritage center is one great happiness. To see my kids having fun with their friends and even the fact that I can drink coffee it's a big thing to me so thanks for everything".

Aya has been a widow for 6 years. Her husband died of cancer. She has 2 children aged 10 and "I came to the Friends of Zion Heritage center and have a wonderful day. I want to thank you to "Amitzim" organization and the Friends of Zion Heritage center. It makes me and my children so very happy. A day like this is a very important day for all of us".

The Friends of Zion Heritage center was established in 2015, in the center of Israel's capital Jerusalem, by founder Dr. Mike Evans, a number one best-selling author, and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for a lifetime of combating antisemitism.

The Friends of Zion Heritage center is a Zionist platform dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS, and concerns itself with bolstering awareness for the historical support of the Christian friends of Israel. Their advanced Media Center holds dozens of events, activities, and press conferences in line with the FOZ museum's vision.

