InventHelp Inventor Develops Highly-Visible Vehicle Warning Sign (JKK-151)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-visibility product to warn approaching motorists of a disabled car, accident scene, or roadside problem," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the AUTO ASSIST. My design would offer an eye-catching alternative to using safety triangles or cones to attract attention to roadside emergencies."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it allows motorists to recognize and react to the situation. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it could help to prevent accidents and damage. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

