High Tide Opens New Canna Cabana Store In Suburban Ottawa

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1300 Main Street in the Ottawa, Ontario suburb of Stittsville, has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use. This opening marks High Tide's 145th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada and is the 47th store to open in Ontario. This store expands Canna Cabana's reach into Ottawa's suburbs which are known for their high concentration of well-paid technology sector and public service workers. The Stittsville location is anchored by a major discount retail chain and a well-known Canadian pharmacy chain. This location is also situated on the main local thoroughfare and is minutes away from a national grocery chain.

High Tide Inc. December 19, 2022 (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased to announce the opening of our 47th Ontario store and our first in Stittsville, increasing the presence of our Canna Cabana brand in the nation's largest province. Our shoppable retail layout and our unbeatable prices are well received, as evidenced by our rapidly growing Cabana Club membership in the Ottawa region and across Canada," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"The Ottawa region is a fantastic market for Canna Cabana, as our existing stores there have consistently outperformed our expectations. We continue to strategically expand our store footprint to get an even stronger foothold in successful markets like Ottawa. We will keep adding more stores in these high-performing locations at a rapid pace into 2023, taking our innovative discount club model to communities of all sizes across the nation," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 145 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company is also North America's first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosks and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon United Kingdom, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide, please visit www.hightideinc.com

