WALLIX STRENGTHENS ITS CHANNEL FIRST STRATEGY AND LAUNCHES A PROGRAM DEDICATED TO MSPs (MANAGE SERVICE PROVIDERS)

To reach the €100 million in revenues and 15% operating margin by 2025, as set out in the Unicorn 25 plan, WALLIX is consolidating its Business Partner Program, now enhancing the performance of its partners.

WALLIX is also in a position to help its partners develop their skills to address the specific needs of industry, a strategic sector for WALLIX, thanks to its new OT.security brand.

WALLIX is also adapting its Business Partner Program to target specific partners: IT and cloud service providers - MSPs (Managed Service Providers) which represent a growing market.

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext: ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, is strengthening its Channel First strategy by consolidating its partner support system: the Business Partner Program, the pillar of its indirect sales business model, to support the growth objectives announced in its development plan: the Unicorn 25. On this occasion, WALLIX is also launching a program dedicated to IT and cloud service providers - the MSPs (Managed Service Providers). MSPs are key players in the digital transformation of businesses and represent a growing market. Valued at $243.33 billion in 2021, it is estimated to reach $557.10 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 12.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights™.

WALLIX/Secure your digital future (PRNewsfoto/Wallix) (PRNewswire)

WALLIX is evolving its Business Partner Program to meet new strategic challenges…

WALLIX's distribution network currently includes more than 300 partners (distributors, reseller integrators, global integrators (GSIs), and consulting firms). With the previous development plan - Ambition 21 - the objective was to commercially cover 80% of the world market, relying on partners with a strong regional influence. Today, having achieved this objective, it is time to consolidate and accelerate.

To reach €100M in revenues and 15% operating margin by 2025, as set out in the Unicorn 25 plan, WALLIX now values the performance of its partners and supports them in the implementation of their business plan built for WALLIX PAM4ALL, WALLIX's unified solution, which goes beyond securing privileged accounts and protects, according to the principle of least privilege, all digital access, whether human or machine.

WALLIX provides teams, certifications, and marketing and technical content adapted to the target market (healthcare, industry, ESOs, public administrations, schools, etc.) and the country or region covered (United States, Canada, DACH, etc.).

WALLIX is also able to help its partners to increase their skills, especially to address the specific needs of the industry. The industry is a strategic sector for WALLIX and is at the heart of the Unicorn 25 plan. Indeed, the industrial cybersecurity market is estimated to be worth $15.5 billion, with a global growth rate of 15.8% by 2027[1] according to VPA Research. WALLIX has strong expertise in this sector for many years and has just launched its OT.security by WALLIX brand. The partners who wish to do so can now benefit from specific training to have the double expertise: IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology).

...and creates a program adapted to MSPs (Managed Service Providers) to address this growing market

IT and cloud service providers - MSPs (Managed Service Providers) - are an important area for WALLIX. This is a high-potential market[2] that will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Unicorn 25 plan and those of the following years. On the one hand, WALLIX can address MSPs with an offer that is particularly well adapted to their needs and those of their customers. On the other hand, many IT resellers are adopting a new business strategy and becoming MSPs. WALLIX accompanies this transformation from beginning to end.

MSPs are now an essential part of our ecosystem: cloud providers, healthcare data or website hosts, telecom and internet operators, outsourcers (IT infrastructure managers), Managed Security Service Providers (cybersecurity managers), etc. Post-pandemic, digital transformation is accelerating. Organizations of all sizes are increasingly outsourcing the partial or total management of their IT infrastructure and digital tools (cybersecurity solutions, data storage and sharing, customer relationship management software, etc.). The goal is to reduce costs but also to gain in performance, agility and flexibility and, above all, to effectively address the shortage of cybersecurity experts by outsourcing to specialists.

For MSPs, cybersecurity is becoming a real competitive advantage. Organizations will turn to providers who can meet the highest performance, security, and data protection requirements (GDPR, SecNumCloud, PAMS, HDS, PCI DSS, etc.), and provide the best cybersecurity solutions on the market.

WALLIX allows MSPs to guarantee the security of their own access to their IT infrastructure, while offering a packaged solution known as WALLIX PAM4ALL, recognized as the best PAM solution on the market by the analyst firms Gartner, KuppingerCole, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, and Frost & Sullivan and labeled Cybersecurity Made in Europe.

To support MSPs, last year WALLIX announced that it was strengthening its sales strategy for this target group and has now taken a further step. The particularity of WALLIX is to consider MSPs as full partners, and not as customers. As a result, MSPs now benefit from a dedicated partner program, which gives them access to a set of resources adapted to help them create innovative service offers, including WALLIX PAM4ALL, to conquer new markets. For example, MSPs have access to training for their engineering, sales, and customer support teams (L1-3), as well as marketing content designed specifically for them to help them grow their business with WALLIX. They will then be able to offer different sales approaches to their customers (buy-sell) or managed services (MSP) regardless of the IT or OT environment. End customers will be able to benefit from the offer that best suits their needs at the time.

"The strengthening of our Channel First strategy is a key step in the development of WALLIX. It is imperative to maintain the links with our partners who have the ambition to accompany us in this growth. We are therefore evolving our Business Partner Program to offer our partners the support they need to meet their objectives while making it a point of honor to facilitate their work as much as possible, whether in the relationship with our teams or with their customers," says Laurent Gentil, Channel Director at WALLIX.

"I am pleased that our MSP offer is taking a real turn and is taking shape through the creation of a dedicated partner program that integrates the Business Partner Program, to always respond more closely to the needs of organizations." Ronan Croguennec Head of Practices CSP & MSP at WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's technologies enable companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. They guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. They also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX has a strong distribution network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

OT Security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

[1] VPA Research - OT Cyber security Market.

[2] Valued at $243.33 billion in 2021, the MSP market is estimated to reach $557.10 billion by 2028, growing at 12.6 percent, according to Fortune Business Insights™.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801456/Wallix_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wallix