Odakyu Electric Railway Upgrades Ticket Purchase Website to Allow Passengers via Traditional, Simplified Chinese

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. on December 1 upgraded its ticket purchase website offering discount tickets including "Hakone Freepass" discount tickets and "Limited Express Romancecar" tickets to allow passengers to use it in traditional and simplified Chinese.

Image of digital tickets: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202212141176/_prw_PI2fl_IKjkXiw2.jpg

1. About Odakyu's digital ticket purchase website

The browser-based website allows passengers to purchase Odakyu tickets on their smartphones without downloading a dedicated app. Passengers can buy tickets wherever they are and at any time. They can board a train and bus by showing digital tickets on their smartphones to attendants or hold a 2D code on a dedicated device without exchanging them for printed tickets.

Odakyu's digital ticket purchase website

- English: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=en

- Traditional Chinese: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=tc

- Simplified Chinese: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=sc

*Only credit cards are accepted.

*Personal computers and tablets cannot be used since it is a smartphone-only service.

*Each passenger is required to have a smartphone.

2. Digital tickets that can be purchased in traditional and simplified Chinese (Prices indicated are for tickets from Shinjuku Station.)

(1) Digital Hakone Freepass

Features:

- The pass allows unlimited rides on eight transportation services in the Hakone area.

- The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (between each passenger's starting station and Odawara Station).

- Discounts and other benefits are offered at about 70 affiliated facilities.

Prices:

- 2-day pass: 6,100 yen (adults), 1,100 yen (children aged 6-11).

- 3-day pass: 6,500 yen (adults), 1,350 yen (children aged 6-11).

(2) Digital Enoshima-Kamakura Freepass

Features:

- The pass allows unlimited rides on the Odakyu Line in the Enoshima-Kamakura areas (between Fujisawa Station and Katase-Enoshima Station) and the Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway).

- The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (between each passenger's starting station and Fujisawa Station).

- Discounts and other benefits are offered at about 25 affiliated facilities.

Prices:

- 1,640 yen (adults), 430 yen (children aged 6-11).

(3) Limited Express Romancecar -- EMot digital Limited Express ticket

Features:

- All seats on Limited Express Romancecars are reserved.

- Passengers can enjoy beautiful sceneries through large windows.

Prices:

- 1,150 yen (adults), 580 yen (children aged 6-11) between Shinjuku Station and Hakone-Yumoto Station

- 700 yen (adults), 350 yen (children aged 6-11) between Shinjuku Station and Katase-Enoshima Station

*The prices indicated are applicable only when purchased online.

*Passengers taking a Romancecar are required to buy a regular ticket and the like in addition to a limited express ticket.

(4) Enoden 1-day pass ticket "Noriorikun" (digital version)

Features:

- The pass allows unlimited rides on the Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway).

- Discounts and other benefits are offered at affiliated facilities.

Prices:

- 800 yen (adults), 400 yen (children aged 6-11)

3. How to purchase tickets

Visit the Odakyu Electric Railway official website on a smartphone and tap the "purchase" button to transition to the ticket purchase website.

Image of Odakyu's website: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202212141176/_prw_PI1fl_cBOXQJrl.jpg

Odakyu Electric Railway official website

- English: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/

- Traditional Chinese: https://www.odakyu.jp/tc/

- Simplified Chinese: https://www.odakyu.jp/sc/

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the Shinjuku central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, Odakyu Lines extend to Hakone, one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and Enoshima-Kamakura, the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used by more than 1.5 million passengers per day for commutes and sightseeing. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

