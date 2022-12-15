KnoWEwell Announces the Acquisition of Natural Awakenings Publishing Corporation

Next Generation Nexus for Consciousness, Healing and Hope

FAR HILLS, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnoWEwell, P.B.C., the Regenerative Whole Health benefits and services company, announced its acquisition of Natural Awakenings Publishing Corporation (NAPC), bringing together two companies dedicated to inspiring and empowering WELLthier Living. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Human and planetary health are in crisis—and are inextricably linked. During these extraordinary times, millennials are leading the way on conscious living, flocking to integrative, whole health options with the more natural approaches long advocated by Natural Awakenings," said Kimberly Whittle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KnoWEwell. NAPC owns and operates the Natural Awakenings magazine franchise system. Independent franchisees publish and distribute the magazine in 46 territories across the US. The transaction will have no impact on the franchisees or their operations.

"We are honored to join forces with Natural Awakenings. It has been a pioneer in the health and wellness industry for nearly 29 years," continued Whittle.

The acquisition of NAPC by KnoWEwell creates a powerful new integrated digital and print leader for consumers looking for trusted knowledge and education related to whole health, sustainable green living, and community connections locally and globally.

"We're creating a movement as we share knowledge, celebrate healing success stories, provide access to evidence-based resources, create meaningful connections, and help today's consumers and whole health providers, mission-aligned nonprofits, businesses, and advertisers prosper. Together, we're addressing global, local and personal issues—the nexus for consumer consciousness, healing, and hope," expressed Whittle.

About KnoWEwell

KnoWEwell operates the global Regenerative Whole Health® Hub—the all-in-one trusted digital ecosystem, community, and marketplace that centralizes the global health and well-being knowledge and resources connections. With a mission to transform healthcare, it is connecting the dots between soil, food, lifestyle choices, and planet and people health to inspire and empower individuals to prevent harm, address the root causes of chronic disease and achieve WELLthier Living® - Happy. Healthy. Abundant. Purpose-filled. To learn more, join the Hub and the movement at: https://www.knowewell.com/community/join-community.

About Natural Awakenings Publishing Corporation

NAPC operates the Natural Awakenings magazine franchise system. The magazine covers natural and holistic health and sustainable, green lifestyle resources and information. It reaches approximately 1.3+ million monthly readers in markets across the United States.

