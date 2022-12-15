InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Collectible Cards (AUP-1216)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to maintain the condition of a card during an autograph signing session," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the SigSavr. My design would provide added protection for priceless collectible cards."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a protective system for obtaining signatures on valuable collectible cards. In doing so, it helps prevent damage to the corners and edges of a card. As a result, it could protect the value of collectible cards and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for individuals who collect cards.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-1216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp