Cherry Bekaert Adds Growth Strategy and Innovation Services with Treacy & Company Acquisition.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Treacy & Company (T&Co.), a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm. The acquisition of T&Co expands Cherry Bekaert's focus on helping clients grow from strategy through execution. The addition also expands the Firm's geographical footprint in the Midwest and Northeast U.S.

"With the addition of T&Co's deep strategic skillset, we will be able to contribute more meaningfully to our clients' strategic needs, while attracting and retaining top talent to master the tools of growth and innovation," states Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "We are delighted to have their organization join us as they will be a real differentiator and help us better serve our clients holistically."

Drawing on founder Michael Treacy's three decades of research on business performance, T&Co helps businesses from strategy through to results, bringing critical thinking and cross-industry insights to unlock their team's full potential. For more than 16 years, they have guided growth-leading companies – both public and private companies – through strategy, innovation and execution cycles to deliver superior results.

"Businesses are navigating disruptive trends and increasingly want the right strategy and the ability to execute continued growth and innovation agendas. Together, we meet this need – delivering expertise and superior value to our clients and helping businesses build their capabilities—creating sustainable value for our mid-market clients," says Srikant Sastry, Advisory Leader at Cherry Bekaert.

"We are delighted to join with Cherry Bekaert as it enables us to offer both our clients and our people an expanded opportunity to connect from strategy to impact," comments Michael Treacy, Chairman and Founder of T&Co.

T&Co Managing Partner Josh Coleman notes the positive impact integrating with Cherry Bekaert will have on T&Co's service offerings: "Our leading innovation and growth offerings combined with Cherry Bekaert's broad portfolio of advisory services means we can provide end-to-end support for profitable growth to our clients. Our clients need great strategy and the ability to then deploy and execute it."

This combination will help companies transform their digital capabilities to capture growth opportunities and create radically more efficient and effective business models, processes, and practices. With an expanded footprint in both Boston and Chicago, more markets will be served by a breadth of services. This acquisition also strengthens Cherry Bekaert's industry depth in consumer products, manufacturing, automotive and healthcare.

"Treacy & Company will help bolster our digital advisory services through their consultative, strategy-led approach. We meet clients where they are on their digital transformation journeys, applying proven methods, models, and strategic insight which drive innovative and digitally transformative solutions and outcomes," concludes Kevin Baril, Cherry Bekaert's Digital Advisory Leader.

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. acted as sole financial advisor to T&Co.

About Treacy & Company



Treacy & Company is a boutique growth and innovation consulting firm with offices in Boston and Chicago. Their consultants are industry agnostic, drawing upon years of front-line experience across a broad range of industries. They work in highly focused teams—typically a partner and three to five consultants—in conjunction with key stakeholders in organizations to design and deploy growth, innovation, and digital strategies that challenge their thinking on familiar paradigms. Consulting Magazine named T&Co the "Best Small Firms to Work For" 2022 (#1). Learn more at treacyandco.com.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram .

