Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Insurance Advisor Michael R. Martin's Practice

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest in a series of 27 acquisitions over the past four years, Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired the practice of insurance and wealth advisor Michael R. Martin, based in Reidsville, NC. The acquisition, which closed in November 2022, will bring the clients of Mr. Martin into the Ty J. Young Wealth Management family and expand the services and resources they have access to for their insurance needs, retirement planning and more.

"As an independent insurance agent with no secretary nor staff, I wanted an option to retire and at the same time have my clients insurance and retirement needs met" said Mr. Martin. "This seemed to be an impossible task until I met Ty Young and his associates. They gave me the peace of mind that my client's service needs would be met even better that I could if I stayed in the business."

The acquisition will expand Ty J. Young Wealth Management's presence in North Carolina and add to its existing clientele of more than 7,000 clients nationwide. "It's our honor and privilege to serve the great people of North Carolina," said founder and CEO Ty Young.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

