Greenscreens.ai Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Greenscreens.ai as one of this year's Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing engine that utilizes AI and machine learning to predict real-time truckload buy rates customized to an individual freight brokerage's purchasing power.

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

In addition to being named a 2022 Top Tech Startup, Greenscreens.ai was selected as one of three companies on the list to present on the Manifest's Innovation Stage , scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023. This announcement follows Greenscreens.ai's Series A Investment Round and a win at the first-ever Transportation Intermediaries Association Shark Tank Competition.

"It's an honor to see Greenscreens.ai on this list next to the industry's top disrupters, said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai. "At Greenscreens.ai, we are on a mission to disrupt the standards of traditional freight pricing by providing brokers with a neutral platform for dynamic pricing and revenue optimization."

Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

