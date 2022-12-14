Filippo Berio USA promotes Dusan Kaljevic to CEO

Kaljevic succeeds Marco de Ceglie, continuing shared vision of blending tradition and innovation to deliver exceptional-quality olive oils, pestos, vinegars and glazes across U.S.

LYNDHURST, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global olive oil company Salov Group has named Dusan Kaljevic as CEO of its U.S. subsidiary, Filippo Berio USA. Kaljevic assumes leadership from Marco de Ceglie, who led the brand to become one of the nation's top sellers for extra virgin olive oils, pestos and other specialty products during his seven-year tenure. Previously serving as Deputy CEO of Filippo Berio USA, Kaljevic has worked hand-in-hand with de Ceglie to ensure a seamless transition.

Kaljevic will lead Filippo Berio USA and its partners, employees and customers into a successful and fruitful future.

"We are confident that Dusan Kaljevic will leverage his commercial and operational expertise and corporate leadership skills to further Filippo Berio's mission and goals," said Fabio Maccari, Salov Group Global CEO. "We are eternally grateful to Marco de Ceglie for his devotion to Filippo Berio USA. His tenacity to grow the brand, dedication to consumers and desire to cultivate partnerships leaves a lasting impression."

De Ceglie announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2022. For over 40 years, he has led strategic operations, sales, marketing and finance initiatives within the consumer packaged goods industry, spending more than 20 years as CEO or general manager during his career.

Kaljevic offers Filippo Berio more than 15 years of executive managerial experience in the CPG industry. Before coming to the U.S. in October 2021, Kaljevic, emerged as a leader for the brand and its parent company, Salov Group, which he joined in 2012. Originally from Viareggio, Tuscany, where Salov Group was founded in 1919, Kaljevic experienced close proximity to the company, helping him to cultivate a deep passion for the brand and its values. Successfully developing and building distribution in more than 20 countries, he led Filippo Berio to become the No. 1 brand for olive oil, pesto and vinegar in several markets within the Central and Eastern European region. He also proved instrumental in new product launches and diversification in these markets, further increasing profitability and international brand awareness.

"Dusan has been a trusted partner, long supporting the expansion and adoption of Filippo Berio products in the U.S. and beyond," said de Ceglie. "He is fully aligned with the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am certain that he will lead Filippo Berio USA and its partners, employees and customers into a successful and fruitful future."

The U.S. subsidiary is a key division for the Filippo Berio brand, having been integral to the founder's vision since it was first registered in America in 1897. Kaljevic will honor that vision as CEO, focusing his attention on increased market penetration and brand awareness, consumer education programs and partnerships.

"I am deeply honored to build on Marco's myriad successes," said Kaljevic. "As CEO, I plan to utilize the knowledge gained from developing markets in Europe to ensure customers across the United States are able to enjoy Filippo Berio's high quality, flavorful and sustainable products. In 2023, our initial points of focus will be to continue reducing environmental impact through sustainable innovation, increase the development of diverse local talent and further expand the business' geographic footprint."

About Filippo Berio:

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for more than 155 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of pestos, vinegars, balsamics and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards, the Italian brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products to elevate at-home cooking and eating experience. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit www.filippoberio.com .

