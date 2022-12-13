Arrow Strategies Recognized as a 2022 Winner for the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation'

Arrow Strategies Recognized as a 2022 Winner for the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies, a veteran and minority-owned talent acquisition firm has been recognized as a 2022 Winner for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. This recognition is awarded by The National Association for Business Resources, and the winners are selected based on their commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment.

"I am so proud of this National Recognition," says Tom Picot, President of Arrow Strategies. "It is a direct reflection of a staff that loves what they do and are passionate about putting people to work. Our recruiting team has been able to execute on new sourcing strategies, which has allowed us to expand our footprint into 31 states."

Arrow Strategies has been a leader in IT, Engineering, Healthcare, and Professional staffing since 2002. Arrow Strategies is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan but serves clients in 31 different states through three regional offices.

Contact: Kelly Chidester

(248) 502-2526

kellyc@arrowstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arrow Strategies