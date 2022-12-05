Redgate Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Raleigh-Durham Markets

Company announces first CFO and first Senior Director of HR and Culture, new Vice President of Asset Management

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgate, the leading strategic real estate advisory and investment firm, announced today the expansion of its senior leadership team with the hiring of Laura Gregoriadis, who will serve as the company's first Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Lavery, Redgate's first Senior Director of Human Resources and Culture, and Brian Mueller, who joins the company as Vice President of Asset Management. The strategic expansion of Redgate's senior leadership team demonstrates Redgate's ambitious growth vision as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Raleigh-Durham markets.

As Chief Financial Officer, Gregoriadis will lead Redgate's financial management capabilities. She will oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations and growth, including financing, accounting, treasury, tax, and compliance functions. Gregoriadis brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience in the financial real estate sector, with particular expertise in profitability and growth strategies, financial forecasting and risk and compliance management. She joins Redgate after many years of leading the Boston real estate practice at PKF O'Connor Davies LLP, where she most recently served as Partner.

"Redgate has a strong vision behind its growth strategy; it's what made joining this team so attractive to me," said Laura Gregoriadis. "Their proven-track record and the scale of success is exciting as I look forward to further expanding the Redgate platform."

As Senior Director of HR and Culture, Lavery will lead all human resources programs, systems, and policies at Redgate. Leveraging her expertise in people strategies, Lavery will implement the company's strategic growth priorities with a particular focus on recruiting, attracting, and retaining diverse talent and fostering a culture of inclusivity and workplace excellence. She will also be responsible for expanding the company's professional development and leadership offerings and advancing Redgate's continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Lavery joins Redgate after serving as Director of HR at Central Rock Gym and Creative Office Pavilion, where she was responsible for building and leading all HR functions.

"The foundation of Redgate's success has always been its people," said Sharon Lavery. "My role at Redgate will meet this exciting moment of growth at the company and cultivate an excellent workplace culture that allows us to recruit and retain top talent and continue delivering excellent results for our clients and investors."

With the addition of Gregoriadis and Lavery, Redgate's team is now 35% women, a reflection of the company's commitment to surpassing industry standards and challenging the dynamic of women in commercial real estate.

Mueller joins Redgate as an experienced real estate asset management executive with a proven track record of success in maximizing investor returns and profit across all CRE verticals. As Vice President, Mueller will drive Redgate's asset performance strategy and oversee the company's diverse investment portfolio of ground-up developments, value-add acquisitions and stabilized assets. Prior to joining Redgate, Mueller was an Asset Manager at The Baupost Group, one of the largest value-oriented investment management firms where he managed an extensive nationwide portfolio of multifamily, condo, land development, hospitality, and vertical construction projects.

"The Redgate team is not afraid to challenge the status quo in a way that drives lasting value for its real estate assets," said Brian Mueller. "I look forward to building on the company's commitment to innovation in a way that further maximizes the ROI of our portfolio."

"The pursuit of growth requires creativity and a talented team." said Kyle Warwick, Founding Principal of Redgate. "Laura, Sharon, and Brian are highly accomplished CRE leaders in their respective fields and bring long-standing expertise that will elevate our organization and expand our offerings to clients and investors."

About Redgate

At Redgate, we are passionate about creating great places to live and work that energize growth, inspire collaboration and cultivate authentic communities. Active in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and Raleigh-Durham markets, our team has thrived on solving complex real estate challenges since our founding in 2010. Through customized owners' representation services, Redgate helps corporations, institutions and investors mitigate risk and deliver high-quality projects. As an investment manager, project sponsor and operator, Redgate pursues an opportunistic strategy that delivers attractive, risk-adjusted returns to equity investors in the multifamily, life sciences and industrial real estate sectors in priority high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.redgate-re.com.

