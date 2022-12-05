American Diabetes Association, CVS Health Announce Expansion of Free Lifestyle-Change Program to Help Address Racial Disparities in Diabetes Diagnosis for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

American Diabetes Association's Project Power is helping turn a type 2 diagnosis into healthy action

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and partner CVS Health today announced the expansion of Project Power, an innovative diabetes lifestyle change program that will raise diabetes awareness, help combat disparities in diagnosis among communities of color, and offer diabetes risk reduction education to people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes nationwide. Project Power is a no-cost program that uses an outcomes-based curriculum. With support from strategic partner CVS Health, the ADA is now rolling out programming for adults in order to deliver the same impact within families.

"The goal of Project Power is to help increase health equity, eliminate disparities in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, and build a future without type 2 diabetes," said Chuck Henderson, ADA's Chief Executive Officer. "ADA's health equity focus means empowering people of color who live with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes to manage their health and live better, fuller lives."

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed, however, according to the 2022 National Diabetes Statistics Report-CDC, over 37 million Americans have diabetes, and another 96 million are living with prediabetes, a condition that puts you at risk for type 2 diabetes. Prevalence of diagnosed diabetes was highest among American Indians and Alaska Natives (14.5%), followed by non-Hispanic Blacks (12.1%), people of Hispanic origin (11.8%), non-Hispanic Asians (9.5%) and non-Hispanic Whites (7.4%) (source). Project Power is a diabetes risk reduction program that will educate the public on diabetes and remove barriers to treatment—including destigmatizing diabetes and identifying and removing social determinants of health-related barriers.

In September 2022, Project Power's impact was felt by people in communities of color in Texas. The Project Power team implemented the program at Garland Independent School District (GISD), the second-largest district in Dallas County. This is a diverse community with demographics that include 54% Hispanic/Latinx, 19% Black/African American, and 9% Asian population—with 67% of students experiencing economic disadvantages. Through ADA's Project Power, approximately 80 coaches were trained in their P.E. class in August before the program started in September. Over 22,000 students from 49 elementary schools are currently being impacted by participating in Project Power for youth.

To sign-up for the ADA's free Project Power program, visit diabetes.org/ProjectPower.

