OLPX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Olaplex Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023

Dec. 2, 2022 -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 17, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

