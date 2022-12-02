Kathy Roberts: From Discover Bank President To Blockchain CEO

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch Reward Card will be a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem that will offer debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. As CEO, Kathy Roberts hopes to transform how people engage with cryptocurrencies. And with over 20 years of experience in the consumer credit card industry, Roberts is no stranger to shaping how people interact with their money.

Kathy Roberts CEO of Switch Reward Card sitting with Bradley Willden COO/President of Switch Reward Card and their team. (PRNewswire)

In 1986, Roberts began her career at Discover Card as a "dawner," or early executive team member. She progressed through several executive positions, including VP of Operations, and was the company's first female Director of Field Operations based in Columbus, Ohio.

Roberts continued to excel at Discover, eventually rising to the position of President of Discover Bank from 2000 to 2006. During her tenure as President, Roberts became the first woman to chair the Delaware Banker's Association and achieved the FDIC's highest rating for Community Reinvestment Act. Roberts was also appointed as Business Council to the Delaware Bank Commissioner by the Governor of Delaware.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Roberts has also contributed significantly to numerous non-profits, including The History Makers, Village Drill/WHOLIVEs, The New Mexico Museum Foundation, and the Delaware Junior Achievement organization. She is also on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Galvan, a blockchain healthcare company.

ABOUT Switch

Switch will be a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain will be empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch will offer debit payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.

This Press Release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements discuss plans, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning the business, operations, markets, risks, and other similar matters. There may be events in the future that we cannot accurately predict or control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not plan to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Switch Reward Card