Golden Door Acquires Newland Sierra for Climate Action Initiatives

Purchase Protects 2,000 Acres In San Diego County

SAN MARCOS, Calif. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Door announced its acquisition of a 1,988-acre property that will be focused on environmental stewardship efforts in northern San Diego County. Purchase of the rural site known as "Newland Sierra" ensures that the critical open space, wildlife and precious habitat areas of the property will be protected for generations to come.

"We are excited to finally secure this remarkable benefit for climate action initiatives," said Kathy Van Ness, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Door. "Protecting this property reflects our deep commitment to sustainability, which we believe is part of our responsibility to our community and beyond. Caring for the incredible resources on this site is a way we can truly contribute to our shared climate action goals."

Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors, applauded this unique win-win opportunity for the region. "This acquisition is poised to create lasting, meaningful positive impacts on climate action and sustainability in the San Diego region, supporting the North County Multiple Species Conservation Plan (MSCP)," Fletcher said. "There are very few examples anywhere of a land purchase of this magnitude for the purpose of environmental protection. It is truly extraordinary that Golden Door made this happen in San Diego County, helping advance the work our County is doing to create a healthier future for our residents, including our wildlife and habitat, and our planet."

The potential development of the Newland property garnered much attention from environmental groups that now are pleased with the purchase by Golden Door. "This is the most successful conclusion to years of uncertainty for this important resource, historically known as Merriam Mountains, and brings great hope for the future," said Dan Silver, Executive Director of Endangered Habitats League. "Golden Door has been a tireless advocate and now the stage is set to move forward with the critically important Multiple Species Conservation Plan for wildlife protection in North County."

The property purchase was completed in November 2022. The Golden Door's immediate goal is to begin the process of selecting a highly qualified land stewardship organization to help care for the critical open space, wildlife and habitat areas of this property consistent with Golden Door's commitment to sustainability and climate action.

"As a neighbor here in San Marcos, this has been a long-awaited moment to celebrate." said Tony Eason, a resident in Deer Springs Oak Estates, an age-restricted mobile home community. "North County residents are heavily committed to the protection of our natural habitats here. We are beyond ecstatic that Golden Door's purchase secures and strengthens environmental benefits for all of us."

About Golden Door

The Golden Door experience empowers each guest to achieve a healthy mind, body and spirit. Located in a serene valley a few miles north of San Diego, the resort is nestled in 600 acres of breathtaking natural beauty with more than 30 miles of hiking and walking trails, mountains to climb, vistas to discover, and a bamboo forest.

Golden Door donates 100 percent of its net profits to philanthropic causes, including helping to end child abuse and transform young lives. Visit Golden Door at https://goldendoor.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: Tana Lorah, ClayCo

tana@theclayco.com 619-947-1616

Link to Broll: https://we.tl/t-1tJmG2r1k9

View original content:

SOURCE The Golden Door