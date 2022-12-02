Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell, Announces U.S. Expansion

CEO Lance Kawaguchi Drives Effort & Brings Compelling Personal Story to Global Battle Against Cancer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Brain Cancer Foundation CEO Lance Kawaguchi rang the bell to open trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday morning, December 2. The Foundation announced the establishment of an independent U.S. affiliate that will widely increase the impact of the 21-year-old, Sydney-headquartered organization—Australia's leading non-profit in brain cancer research and patient advocacy.

The ringing of the bell coincides with the November incorporation, in Maryland, of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation America, Inc. The past month also saw Cure Brain Cancer Foundation's first-ever participation in the annual meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, the world's leading brain cancer oncology and clinical research association.

The ceremony also highlights the tremendous turnaround, stabilization and renewal of an organization that had seen challenges prior to Mr. Kawaguchi's arrival. He took the helm of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in January 2021, transitioning from a successful 25-year career in global finance and banking. Mr. Kawaguchi had previously been managing director of two HSBC global groups, as well as global head of oil and gas for ANZ and Iraq country head for Standard Chartered Bank.

Mr. Kawaguchi's mother challenged him to give back to society just days prior to her passing of cancer in 2016. Within the past three months, Mr. Kawaguchi has been named 2022 CEO Magazine Global's Not-For-Profit Executive of the Year and 2022 Third Sector CEO of the Year. No CEO prior has ever received both recognitions, let alone within the same year.

"It's a privilege to have the chance to ring the opening bell here at Nasdaq, which is recognized globally for being the home of innovators, disruptors and change-makers, especially of new technologies and services," said Mr. Kawaguchi. "Cure Brain Cancer Foundation funds our own innovators: cancer scientists, research-physicians and groundbreaking, innovative early-stage biotechnology companies.

"We do this to improve the quality of life of patients and in pursuit of treatments and cures," he continued. "And the extension of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation's brand and influence beyond Australia, into the United States, will help ensure progress isn't slowed by border constraints."

"Cancer is a global problem and caring doesn't have borders," Mr. Kawaguchi concluded.

About Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is an Australia-based non-profit organization that is working globally to rapidly improve disease survival through funding innovative brain cancer research. It is the largest dedicated funder of brain cancer research in Australia, and has invested over $30 million into clinical trials and pre-clinical efforts across pediatric and adult brain cancers. The Foundation's mission is to unite the brain cancer community and rapidly increase patient survival and quality of life. For more information, visit www.curebraincancer.org .

