Veeva Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $552.4M, up 16% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $441.6M, up 16% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"Consistent execution and strong innovation have us tracking a year ahead of our 2025 targets and set up for significant growth toward 2030 and beyond," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Thanks to the team's focus on customer success and product excellence, our impact and strategic partnership with the industry is increasing."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the third quarter were $552.4 million , up from $476.1 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $441.6 million , up from $380.7 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.





Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Third quarter operating income was $121.4 million , compared to $132.7 million one year ago, a decrease of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $219.5 million , compared to $199.4 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.





Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Third quarter net income was $108.5 million , compared to $105.9 million one year ago, an increase of 2% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $183.2 million , compared to $158.2 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.





Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.67 , compared to $0.65 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.13 , compared to $0.97 one year ago.

"In the third quarter, we delivered strong financial performance across the board including results above our guidance," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are well positioned for durable and profitable growth as we execute on the large opportunities in commercial and R&D."

Recent Highlights:

Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership — Veeva established a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada , which builds on an existing 12-year partnership. Merck will take a Veeva-first approach to new industry-specific software and data, selecting Veeva products when they are fit for purpose. The partnership helps accelerate Merck's digital strategy and makes it more efficient to evaluate, purchase, operate, and create value from Veeva products. This agreement is the first of its kind for Veeva, supporting its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry.





Expanding Clinical Leadership — The Veeva Vault Platform is delivering a unified suite of products that help customers manage their clinical operations more efficiently and speed drug development. These products are becoming the preferred choice among life sciences companies with more than 450 customers using Veeva Vault eTMF and more than 175 customers using Veeva Vault CTMS.





Veeva Vault Safety Reaches Critical Milestone — The first top 20 pharma customer went live with Vault Safety across their main divisions and most countries. Drug safety and pharmacovigilance is one of the most complex and critical areas for pharmaceutical companies. The successful go-live demonstrates Vault Safety's product readiness for the enterprise and Veeva's commitment to customer success and product excellence.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $551 and $553 million .





Non-GAAP operating income of about $199 million (2) .





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.05 (2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,143 and $2,145 million .





Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million (2) .





Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.19 (2).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, December 1, 2022, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz



Webcast: ir.veeva.com

___________ (1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2023 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes on CEO stock transactions. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of December 1, 2022 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including as a result of competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, issues related to the security or performance of our products, issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees, the pandemic, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine). We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 39 and 40 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

Veeva Systems Inc.

925-271-4204

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

pr@veeva.com

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



October 31,

2022

January 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 865,159

$ 1,138,040 Short-term investments 2,157,396

1,238,064 Accounts receivable, net 242,859

631,134 Unbilled accounts receivable 82,085

63,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,986

36,679 Total current assets 3,386,485

3,107,183 Property and equipment, net 51,135

54,495 Deferred costs, net 27,875

33,106 Lease right-of-use assets 57,249

49,640 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 87,382

101,940 Deferred income taxes 98,573

5,097 Other long-term assets 34,141

25,127 Total assets $ 4,182,717

$ 3,816,465







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,926

$ 20,348 Accrued compensation and benefits 40,265

33,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,860

36,109 Income tax payable 54,466

7,761 Deferred revenue 510,098

731,746 Lease liabilities 11,665

10,981 Total current liabilities 690,280

840,779 Deferred income taxes 1,546

2,216 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 50,225

43,607 Other long-term liabilities 21,874

18,226 Total liabilities 763,925

904,828 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,438,213

1,196,547 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,642)

(11,958) Retained earnings 2,026,219

1,727,046 Total stockholders' equity 3,418,792

2,911,637 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,182,717

$ 3,816,465

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 441,569

$ 380,738

$ 1,272,850

$ 1,088,293 Professional services and other(4) 110,782

95,373

318,821

276,985 Total revenues 552,351

476,111

1,591,671

1,365,278 Cost of revenues(5):













Cost of subscription services 65,734

59,648

188,722

164,774 Cost of professional services and other 88,173

69,916

256,369

203,023 Total cost of revenues 153,907

129,564

445,091

367,797 Gross profit 398,444

346,547

1,146,580

997,481 Operating expenses(5):













Research and development 130,257

98,635

377,740

276,760 Sales and marketing 93,910

72,423

259,642

208,822 General and administrative 52,873

42,781

159,030

126,121 Total operating expenses 277,040

213,839

796,412

611,703 Operating income 121,404

132,708

350,168

385,778 Other income, net 12,458

824

23,565

7,054 Income before income taxes 133,862

133,532

373,733

392,832 Provision for income taxes 25,405

27,663

74,560

62,538 Net income $ 108,457

$ 105,869

$ 299,173

$ 330,294 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.69

$ 1.93

$ 2.16 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 1.84

$ 2.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 155,392

153,514

154,958

153,020 Diluted 162,295

163,034

162,189

162,663 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (17,499)

$ (2,741)

$ (30,722)

$ (4,044) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (808)

(308)

(2,962)

(2,686) Comprehensive income $ 90,150

$ 102,820

$ 265,489

$ 323,564















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 239,276

$ 223,183

$ 703,356

$ 649,156 Veeva R&D Solutions 202,293

157,555

569,494

439,137 Total subscription services $ 441,569

$ 380,738

$ 1,272,850

$ 1,088,293















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 45,283

$ 41,675

$ 133,027

$ 124,241 Veeva R&D Solutions 65,499

53,698

185,794

152,744 Total professional services and other $ 110,782

$ 95,373

$ 318,821

$ 276,985















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services 1,636

1,292

$ 4,606

3,514 Cost of professional services and other 13,227

9,616

$ 37,035

26,579 Research and development 37,415

22,311

102,139

61,463 Sales and marketing 23,576

15,102

64,500

41,772 General and administrative 17,333

13,724

48,083

39,591 Total stock-based compensation $ 93,187

$ 62,045

$ 256,363

$ 172,919

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 108,457

$ 105,869

$ 299,173

$ 330,294 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 7,157

6,899

21,443

20,407 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,094

2,855

9,062

8,556 (Accretion) amortization of discount on short-term investments (1,565)

1,574

(1,016)

4,859 Stock-based compensation 93,187

62,045

256,363

172,919 Amortization of deferred costs 5,378

6,597

17,107

19,426 Deferred income taxes (31,056)

(2,021)

(84,369)

10,174 Loss (gain) on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 7

(65)

1,193

368 Bad debt expense 1,089

58

1,210

195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 69,272

72,147

387,066

352,470 Unbilled accounts receivable (4,307)

(16,870)

(18,819)

(20,764) Deferred costs (5,376)

(3,353)

(11,876)

(11,445) Other current and long-term assets 7,326

4,407

(3,750)

3,278 Accounts payable 10,002

4,028

20,663

2,265 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,465

(537)

2,654

8,646 Income taxes payable 49,323

12,010

46,705

11,993 Deferred revenue (174,544)

(141,083)

(222,013)

(199,042) Operating lease liabilities (2,624)

(2,941)

(7,736)

(8,602) Other long-term liabilities 2,375

1,340

4,013

4,412 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,660

112,959

717,073

710,409 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (710,833)

(256,008)

(1,716,250)

(935,626) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 310,713

248,093

757,434

657,062 Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

—

(2,133) Long-term assets (5,609)

(2,314)

(9,605)

(10,295) Net cash used in investing activities (405,729)

(10,229)

(968,421)

(290,992) Cash flows from financing activities













Changes in lease liabilities - finance leases —

—

—

(384) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,575

5,368

30,116

43,310 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15,118)

(21,414)

(47,251)

(36,510) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,543)

(16,046)

(17,135)

6,416 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,475)

(1,469)

(4,398)

(4,414) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (275,087)

85,215

(272,881)

421,419 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,143,431

1,067,916

1,141,225

731,712 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 868,344

$ 1,153,131

$ 868,344

$ 1,153,131















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:













Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 888

$ 10,404

$ 5,981

$ 45,464

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.





Impact of tax legislation. Veeva excludes the direct cash payments associated with the newly effective tax legislation requiring the capitalization of certain research and development expenses for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating cash flows. Veeva does not believe the impact resulting from changes in the tax treatment of research and development costs to be indicative of its operating performance, nor does Veeva management consider such impact in assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Accordingly, Veeva believes excluding the impact of this change in tax law provides for better evaluation of its current operating performance and comparison to past operating results.





Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.





Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142,660

$ 112,959

$ 717,073

$ 710,409

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (888)

(10,404)

(5,981)

(45,464)

Impact of tax legislation —

—

37,946

—

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 141,772

$ 102,555

$ 749,038

$ 664,945

Net cash used in investing activities $ (405,729)

$ (10,229)

$ (968,421)

$ (290,992)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (10,543)

$ (16,046)

$ (17,135)

$ 6,416



















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 65,734

$ 59,648

$ 188,722

$ 164,774

Stock-based compensation expense (1,636)

(1,292)

(4,606)

(3,514)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,126)

(1,005)

(3,342)

(2,826)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 62,972

$ 57,351

$ 180,774

$ 158,434



















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.1 %

84.3 %

85.2 %

84.9 %

Stock-based compensation expense 0.4

0.3

0.3

0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.7 %

84.9 %

85.8 %

85.5 %



















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 88,173

$ 69,916

$ 256,369

$ 203,023

Stock-based compensation expense (13,227)

(9,616)

(37,035)

(26,579)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (139)

(139)

(411)

(411)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 74,807

$ 60,161

$ 218,923

$ 176,033



















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 20.4 %

26.7 %

19.6 %

26.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense 11.9

10.1

11.6

9.6

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 32.5 %

36.9 %

31.3 %

36.4 %



















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 398,444

$ 346,547

$ 1,146,580

$ 997,481

Stock-based compensation expense 14,863

10,908

41,641

30,093

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,265

1,144

3,754

3,237

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 414,572

$ 358,599

$ 1,191,975

$ 1,030,811



















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 72.1 %

72.8 %

72.0 %

73.1 %

Stock-based compensation expense 2.7

2.3

2.6

2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.3

0.2

0.3

0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.1 %

75.3 %

74.9 %

75.5 %



















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 130,257

$ 98,635

$ 377,740

$ 276,760

Stock-based compensation expense (37,415)

(22,311)

(102,139)

(61,463)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (29)

(29)

(85)

(85)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 92,813

$ 76,295

$ 275,516

$ 215,212





































VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 93,910

$ 72,423

$ 259,642

$ 208,822

Stock-based compensation expense (23,576)

(15,102)

(64,500)

(41,772)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,555)

(3,464)

(10,550)

(10,210)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 66,779

$ 53,857

$ 184,592

$ 156,840



















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 52,873

$ 42,781

$ 159,030

$ 126,121

Stock-based compensation expense (17,333)

(13,724)

(48,083)

(39,591)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (57)

(57)

(169)

(169)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 35,483

$ 29,000

$ 110,778

$ 86,361



















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 277,040

$ 213,839

$ 796,412

$ 611,703

Stock-based compensation expense (78,324)

(51,137)

(214,722)

(142,826)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,641)

(3,550)

(10,804)

(10,464)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 195,075

$ 159,152

$ 570,886

$ 458,413



















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 121,404

$ 132,708

$ 350,168

$ 385,778

Stock-based compensation expense 93,187

62,045

256,363

172,919

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,694

14,558

13,701

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 219,497

$ 199,447

$ 621,089

$ 572,398



















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 22.0 %

27.9 %

22.0 %

28.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense 16.9

13.0

16.1

12.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.8

1.0

0.9

1.0

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 39.7 %

41.9 %

39.0 %

42.0 %



















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 108,457

$ 105,869

$ 299,173

$ 330,294

Stock-based compensation expense 93,187

62,045

256,363

172,919

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,694

14,558

13,701

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (23,306)

(14,394)

(60,817)

(59,147)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 183,244

$ 158,214

$ 509,277

$ 457,767



















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.67

$ 0.65

$ 1.84

$ 2.03

Stock-based compensation expense 0.57

0.38

1.58

1.06

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.09

0.08

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (0.14)

(0.09)

(0.37)

(0.36)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.13

$ 0.97

$ 3.14

$ 2.81



________________________ (6) For the three and nine months October 31, 2022 and 2021, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

View original content:

SOURCE Veeva Systems