TOM HILL JOINS ABM RESPIRATORY CARE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care, a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel integrated airway clearance and ventilation solutions, announced today the appointment of Tom Hill to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Hill, CEO and Board Member of Marketlab, will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership and health technologies, and a strong track record of leading product development and diverse teams around the world.

ABM will advance airway clearance and lung ventilation through intelligent, connected, clinically differentiated and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. (PRNewsfoto/ABM Respiratory Care) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to bring Tom onto our Board, which we have carefully crafted to guide the rapid growth of ABM Respiratory Care", said Peter H Soderberg, Chairman of the Board. "Tom adds to our collective experiences deep global experience in building durable supply chains, tremendous knowledge and relationships in medical products commercialization in the U.S. and China, and current expertise in product and service differentiation through digital strategies. As a sitting CEO and deeply experienced operator, he will be a strong mentor for management in several critical areas."

"We are excited to welcome Tom to our board of directors. He has tremendous insight, experience and passion for technology which has built healthier communities around the world," Vinay Joshi, CEO of ABM Respiratory Care, commented. "His vision and experience will help us continue to make a positive impact on people's lives."

Mr. Hill currently serves as CEO and Board Member at Marketlab, a rapidly growing, privately held healthcare manufacturer and distributor serving Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), Clinical Reference Laboratories, and Home Health Providers. Mr. Hill previously served as President, Manufacturing at Direct Supply, where he led Direct Supply's private label brand portfolio, home health business, and DS smart connected clinical platform. Mr. Hill has also held several senior technology roles, including Director of Product Development and Engineering at DSSI, a multi-billion-dollar AI-powered healthcare procurement platform.

Mr. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Master of Arts in Gerontology from the University of Southern California.

About ABM Respiratory Care

Founded in 2017, ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing patient care by developing intelligent, clinically differentiated and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital. Our connected platform is designed to improve respiratory therapy by providing deeper breathing, improved oxygen exchange, reduce aerosol emission exposure, and communication for better disease management for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, www.abmrc.com.

