Seven Leading Health Organizations Announce New Collaboration to Enhance and Support Diabetes Care in Primary Care

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven leading health associations announced a new collaboration today to support diabetes care in the primary care and family practice setting. The American Diabetes Association® (ADA), along with American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA), American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), have come together to address the needs of primary care professionals (PCPs) who are on the front lines of diabetes care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million people have diabetes in the U.S. (11.3% of the population); 8.5 million of them are undiagnosed. An additional 96 million Americans have prediabetes, meaning they have risk factors such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, and obesity. This clinical burden falls squarely in the primary care and family medicine specialty, as approximately 90% of people with diabetes are treated by PCPs.

"The new Primary Care Council will provide a powerful voice for all primary care clinicians on the front lines of diabetes care," said Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, chief scientific and medical officer of the American Diabetes Association. "This historic collaboration allows us to coordinate efforts and combine resources with the ultimate goal of bending the curve on diabetes and its complications."

The Primary Care Council collaboration will focus on improving health outcomes by improving adoption of research-based standards of care, driving better health outcomes, and advancing care for people with diabetes. Joint projects will target enhancing patient engagement and supporting team-based diabetes care.

