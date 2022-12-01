Pop Culture Group Receives the 11th Fujian Province Top 10 Cultural Enterprises Award

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, today announced that the Company has received the Fujian Province Top 10 Cultural Enterprises Award (the "Award").The Fujian Province Top 10 Cultural Enterprises Award has been held for 11 consecutive years, and aims to guide the cultural development by selecting excellent cultural enterprises that serve as industry benchmarks in Fujian Province. The Award reflects the recognition by the Fujian government of the Company's contributions to the cultural development of Fujian Province.

The Fujian Province Cultural Reformation and Development Group invited experts to conduct several procedures to review the qualifications of selected companies. The Company was one of the 10 notable companies that had been selected for the Award.

The Company has been focusing on hip-hop culture in China for over a decade with an extensive portfolio of intellectual properties, including China Battle Championships, an annual street dance competition; Move it, a two-hour long street dance stage play; Super Hip-Hop Dream, a series of street dance events focusing on teenagers, and Top Dance Show, a hip-hop program. In addition, the Company has updated its organizational structure and determined to develop its three core business sectors: POPIDEA, the intelligent business sector; POPSPORTS, the sports business sector; and POPLIVE, the live business sector. The Company expects to expand its business to advertising, branding, event planning, hosting entertainment events and providing copyrighted contents through its three core businesses.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "We are very proud to receive the Award, which recognizes the efforts of our team to develop hip-hop culture. It is a great honor and an encouragement to our team. We will continue to devote ourselves to the operation and promotion of Chinese pop culture, strive to maintain our role as a pioneer in the hip-hop culture industry, and endeavor to provide high quality professional services to the public. In the future, Pop Culture will remain focused on improving our brand awareness and influence, fulfilling our social responsibility and bringing more diverse cultural content to our programs."

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchange with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

