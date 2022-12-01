PATHSTONE TO COMBINE WITH WILLOW STREET

Combined Organization to Oversee More than $75 Billion of Client Assets

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned family office, announced today that it has combined with Willow Street, a Wyoming-based, independent, partner-owned trust and fiduciary services firm.

Together, the combined firm will serve the increasingly complex needs of multigenerational families. Planning around trustee and fiduciary services has always been a crucial step in multigenerational stewardship and has only increased in importance and criticality. This combination provides families an unmatched level of customization and access to fiduciary expertise backed by years of experience and best practices.

Pathstone CEO Matthew Fleissig stated, "As Pathstone continues to grow and evolve, we constantly strive to perfect our client experience and meet the multigenerational promise that we make to each family. The ability to provide trust services has been a clear need and is a necessary piece of the puzzle. Pathstone and Willow Street have incredible cultural alignment, and together we are forming the preeminent multi-family office in the industry."

Phillip Harrington, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Willow Street, said, "By agreeing to join as a sister company to Pathstone, Willow Street's six partners made a strategic decision to further strengthen our mission of supporting families as they leave legacies for future generations through the passing down of experiences, wisdom, and gifts. Pathstone's breadth and depth of services complements our own and enhances our ability to meet the growing needs of our clients over multiple generations. Our firms each bring something unique to the table that will continue uninterrupted with current leadership and service teams, while at the same time creating something that truly does not yet exist in the industry."

Kelly Maregni, President of Pathstone, added, "Each of our prior business combinations were designed to enhance and differentiate our organization, not simply growth for growth's sake. Willow Street brings not only an extension of our offering but seasoned leadership and expertise that will continue to add depth to our firm. Pathstone continues to define what it means to serve those with significant, multigenerational wealth."

Willow Steet's six partners will all become shareholders in Pathstone and maintain their current leadership roles at Willow Street. In addition, Mr. Harrington will retain his role as Chairman & CEO of Willow Street and serve as a member of Pathstone's executive leadership team. Willow Street's sole focus will continue to be trust and fiduciary services, thereby maintaining its role as a pure fiduciary.

The combination brings Pathstone's total assets under advisement or administration (AUA) to approximately $75 billion. The firm's footprint now spans 16 office locations and 335 team members, of whom more than 150 are shareholders of the firm.

Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel to Willow Street, and Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to Pathstone. Republic Capital Group served as a strategic advisor to Pathstone.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

About Willow Street

Willow Street is a Jackson, Wyoming-based trust and fiduciary services provider for ultra-high net worth families around the world. Founded in 2005, we provide corporate trustee services to clients seeking a responsive, relationship-focused fiduciary through our publicly chartered trust company overseen by the Wyoming Division of Banking. We also specialize in advisory, governance, and operations for Wyoming private trust companies, working with clients and their advisors to establish and administer these entities. For more information, please visit www.willowstreetgroup.com.

