NEOconcepts Introduces the Next Generation Nitrogen Plasma Technology with AgeJET

AgeJET™ offers the most advanced Plasma Skin Therapy to address aging skin conditions with a single non-invasive treatment. AgeJET Eye, an entirely new treatment for sagging eyelids, delivers an accretive revenue stream for practices and amazing results for patients.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOconcepts, a leading distributor of aesthetic medical devices for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other medical aesthetic providers, has signed an exclusive agreement with Triworks, Palata, Italy, to introduce AgeJET, a revolutionary advancement in nitrogen plasma technology to the U.S. market. AgeJET is a non-ablative, anti-aging skin regeneration therapy that requires just one treatment to realize significant improvement without surgery or downtime.

"The U.S. market has never had adequate access to this unique, high-end nitrogen plasma technology. The recent nationwide availability of AgeJET targets an unmet need among physicians in the U.S.," said Matthew Brulport, President and CEO of NEOconcepts.

Nitrogen plasma works by exciting nitrogen atoms with ultra-high frequency energy to produce a thermal plasma burst that penetrates into the dermis. This technology treats 100% of the dermal architecture compared to only fractional areas of skin with lasers, providing far more effect per treatment with a higher safety profile. These characteristics make it the ideal modality to treat difficult areas around the eyes.

"For the first time, we are able to address the sensitive upper and lower eyelid tissue to the lash line. AgeJET Eye is the most effective energy-based treatment to address the appearance of aging eyes in a single 10-minute treatment with little downtime." – Mikel Lo, MD, board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon.

Triworks recognizes the opportunity to introduce this breakthrough technology to the U.S. market. "We are excited about our partnership with NEOconcepts, and confident that AgeJET's proven clinical efficacy and safety will be well received by physicians globally," said Elio Berccici, TriWorks President.

Matthew Brulport, President NEOconcepts, said, "Our exclusive partnership with Triworks supports our company's heritage of bringing novel, innovative technologies to the aesthetic market. We are committed to delivering an ever-improving patient experience while meeting our customers' need for clinical efficacy and profitability. Triwork's expertise in manufacturing high quality devices makes all this possible."

AgeJET is now available throughout the U.S. Additional information can be requested at info@neoconceptsinc.com.

