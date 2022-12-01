"Beauty of Shaoyang, Romantic Langshan"

SHAOYANG, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Shaoyang tourism development conference opening ceremony was held in Xinning County on the evening of Nov. 30.

First Shaoyang Tourism Development Conference opened in Xinning County. (PRNewswire)

Located in Xinning County of south Hunan province, Langshan mountain scenic area covers 108 square kilometers. In the early winter, gingkgo leaves turn yellow, maple leaves turn red and navel oranges are ripe, it is the best time to visit Langshan mountain.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, the event mainly compasses four main activities including opening ceremony, culture and tourism project investigation, tourism development conference theme exhibition and Shaoyang tourism industrial development promotion conference, according to the The Publicity Department of Shaoyang City.

Before opening ceremony, attendees visited the first Shaoyang tourism development conference theme exhibition. Yang Weigang, the deputy director of the Standing Committee of Hunan Provincial People's Congress, declared commencement of the conference. The presenter promoted the culture and tourism of Xinning County.

Xinning County is rich in resources of "agro-cultural tourism", which is the national tourism standardization demonstration county, the national top 100 ecotourism county, and the top 10 tourism industry development counties in Hunan Province. Langshan mountain Scenic Area is a World Natural Heritage Site, national scenic area, national Geological park and 5A national tourist attraction. Navel orange, the main industry, had won the geographical indication of China, and the county is known as "the first navel orange county in China". In recent years, Xinning has deeply promoted the productive integrated development of "culture plus", "tourism plus" and "industry plus", and achieved fruitful results.

