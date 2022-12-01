Eisai to Present Preclinical and Clinical Research on Eribulin at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NUTLEY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai announced today that new study results on its in-house discovered and developed anticancer agent eribulin mesylate (HALAVEN®, "eribulin") will be presented during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), which is taking place virtually and in-person in San Antonio, Texas from December 6-10. Eisai will present five eribulin-related abstracts, including a post hoc subgroup analysis from two pivotal Phase 3 studies (EMBRACE and Study 301), as well as:

Eisai logo. (PRNewswire)

Real world use of eribulin following treatment with a P13K inhibitor, mostly in people with Hormone Receptor (HR)-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Preclinical data exploring a liposomal formulation of eribulin in a Phase 1 expansion cohort for breast cancer, versus eribulin at the same dose, in patient-derived breast cancer xenografts.

"We continue to relentlessly pursue research that provides useful insights for people living with breast cancer," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "A big part of this commitment is the ongoing sharing of our preclinical and clinical data with eribulin."

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

Eisai presentations at the 2022 SABCS are as follows:

Product Abstract No. Abstract name and scheduled presentation date and time (Central Standard Time) Eribulin Program #: P1-03-02 Efficacy of eribulin mesylate in HER2-low and HER2-0 metastatic breast cancer (MBC): Results from an analysis of two phase 3 studies Poster Session | December 6 (Tues), 5:00-7:00PM Eribulin Program #: P1-03-03 Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes in patients treated with Eribulin after prior PI3K inhibitor therapy for metastatic breast cancer Poster Session | December 6 (Tues), 5:00-7:00PM Eribulin Program #: P3-07-03 Anti-tumor activity of a liposomal formulation of Eribulin compared with the same dose of Eribulin in patient-derived breast cancer xenografts Poster Session | December 7 (Wed), 5:00-7:00PM Eribulin Program #: P4-07-19 Eribulin enhances STING-dependent induction of type I interferons in immune and triple-negative breast cancer cells Poster Session | December 8 (Thurs), 7:00-9:00AM Eribulin Program #: P6-01-23 Role of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 expression in the response to eribulin and pembrolizumab in metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) on the ENHANCE1 trial Poster Session | December 9 (Fri), 7:00-9:00AM

About Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced stage of the disease that occurs when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body.1 It is estimated there were more than 2,261,000 new cases of breast cancer and more than 684,000 deaths from the disease globally in 2020.2 In the United States, an estimated 290,560 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 43,780 will die from the disease this year.3,4 It is estimated that approximately 6 percent of women with breast cancer will have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis.3 Women diagnosed with metastatic disease have an estimated 5-year relative survival rate of about 28% and the 5-year survival rate for men is 19%.3,5

About HALAVEN® (eribulin mesylate) Injection

HALAVEN (eribulin mesylate) injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer (mBC) who have previously received at least 2 chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline and a taxane in either the adjuvant or metastatic setting.

Discovered and developed by Eisai, eribulin is a synthetic analog of halichondrin B, a natural product that was isolated from the marine sponge Halichondria okadai. First in the halichondrin class, eribulin is a microtubule dynamics inhibitor. Eribulin is believed to work primarily via a tubulin-based mechanism that causes prolonged and irreversible mitotic blockage, ultimately leading to apoptotic cell death. Additionally, in preclinical studies of human breast cancer, eribulin demonstrated complex effects on the tumor biology of surviving cancer cells, including increases in vascular perfusion resulting in reduced tumor hypoxia, and changes in the expression of genes in tumor specimens associated with a change in phenotype, promoting the epithelial phenotype, opposing the mesenchymal phenotype. Eribulin has also been shown to decrease the migration and invasiveness of human breast cancer cells.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Neutropenia: Severe neutropenia (ANC <500/mm3) lasting >1 week occurred in 12% of patients with mBC. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 5% of patients with mBC and 2 patients (0.4%) died from complications. Patients with mBC with elevated liver enzymes >3 × ULN and bilirubin >1.5 × ULN experienced a higher incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia and febrile neutropenia than patients with normal levels. Monitor complete blood cell counts prior to each dose, and increase the frequency of monitoring in patients who develop Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias. Delay administration and reduce subsequent doses in patients who experience febrile neutropenia or Grade 4 neutropenia lasting >7 days.

Peripheral Neuropathy: Grade 3 peripheral neuropathy occurred in 8% of patients with mBC (Grade 4=0.4%) and 22% developed a new or worsening neuropathy that had not recovered within a median follow-up duration of 269 days (range 25-662 days). Neuropathy lasting >1 year occurred in 5% of patients with mBC. Patients should be monitored for signs of peripheral motor and sensory neuropathy. Withhold HALAVEN in patients who experience Grade 3 or 4 peripheral neuropathy until resolution to Grade 2 or less.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: HALAVEN can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with HALAVEN and for at least 2 weeks following the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with HALAVEN and for 3.5 months following the final dose.

QT Prolongation: Monitor for prolonged QT intervals in patients with congestive heart failure, bradyarrhythmias, drugs known to prolong the QT interval, and electrolyte abnormalities. Correct hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia prior to initiating HALAVEN and monitor these electrolytes periodically during therapy. Avoid in patients with congenital long QT syndrome.

Adverse Reactions

In patients with mBC receiving HALAVEN, the most common adverse reactions (≥25%) were neutropenia (82%), anemia (58%), asthenia/fatigue (54%), alopecia (45%), peripheral neuropathy (35%), nausea (35%), and constipation (25%). Febrile neutropenia (4%) and neutropenia (2%) were the most common serious adverse reactions. The most common adverse reaction resulting in discontinuation was peripheral neuropathy (5%).

Use in Specific Populations

Lactation: Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from eribulin mesylate, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with HALAVEN and for 2 weeks after the final dose.

Hepatic and Renal Impairment: A reduction in starting dose is recommended for patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment and/or moderate or severe renal impairment.

For more information about HALAVEN, click here for the full Prescribing Information.

HALAVEN® is a registered trademark used by Eisai Inc. under license from Eisai R&D Management Co., Ltd.

Eisai's focus on cancer

Eisai focuses on the development of anticancer drugs, targeting the tumor microenvironment (with experience and knowledge from existing in-house discovered compounds) and the driver gene mutation and aberrant splicing (leveraging RNA Splicing Platform) as areas (Ricchi) where real patient needs are still unmet, and where Eisai can aim to become a frontrunner in oncology. Eisai aspires to discover innovative new drugs with new targets and mechanisms of action from these Ricchi, with the aim of contributing to the cure of cancers.

About Eisai

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai, Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S. and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S. and EMEA).

1 National Cancer Institute. Breast Cancer Treatment (Adult). Available at: https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/patient/breast-treatment-pdq#section/all

2 World Cancer Research Fund International. Breast Cancer Statistics. Available at: https://www.wcrf.org/cancer-trends/breast-cancer-statistics/

3 American Cancer Society. Cancer Statistics Center 2022. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2022.

4 National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer. Available at: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

5 American Cancer Society. Breast Cancer Survival Rates in Men. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer-in-men/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eisai Inc.