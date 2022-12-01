COTA, Inc. Announces Seven Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced that seven abstracts leveraging COTA's oncology real-world data (RWD) will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 10–13, 2022.
"There is a continuous need to better understand how emerging therapies are impacting patients in everyday healthcare settings," said C.K. Wang, M.D., and Chief Medical Officer at COTA. "Real-world data is the key to unlocking these insights, and we are proud to work with the Oncology Center of Excellence of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and academic institutions like the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester to contribute impactful research that will lend insight into potentially promising treatments for blood cancers."
COTA co-authored three of the seven abstracts accepted for poster presentation at the ASH conference. Two of these studies were conducted in close partnership with researchers from the Oncology Center of Excellence of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a third was conducted with the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester. These three abstracts span a range of hematologic cancers, including multiple myeloma (MM), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL):
- Publication Number 3183: Patient- and Clinician-Reported Performance Status in Patients with Multiple Myeloma Treated in the United States Using Real World Data
Session: 652. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Session Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
- Publication Number 2234: Real-World Treatment Patterns Among Patients with Newly-Diagnosed (ND)-Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in the United States (US)
Session: 903. Health Services and Quality–Myeloid Malignancies: Poster I
Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Session Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
- Publication Number 1802: Real-World First-Line Treatment and Outcomes of Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treated with Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi) or B-Cell Lymphoma 2 (BCL2) Therapy
Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I
Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Session Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
"COTA is a leader in oncology real-world data and analytics, and hematologic cancers are a particular area of expertise for the team," said Paul Barr, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester. "Targeted research is an important tool for optimizing therapeutic interventions for people living with cancer, and that's precisely why we partnered with COTA. By analyzing fit-for-purpose real-world data, we can begin to tailor more precise treatment options that hold the potential to improve cancer patient outcomes."
In a set of four additional accepted poster presentations, COTA's real-world data fueled investigations into even more cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Researchers from around the world used COTA's RWD to explore treatment patterns and outcomes in these cancer types and to broaden the industry's understanding about how specific protocols impact patient outcomes. The accepted poster presentations leveraging COTA's oncology real-world data include:
- Real-World Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL Patients Who Received Polatuzumab Vedotin PLUS Bendamustine and Rituximab or Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide By Line of Therapy
- Real-World Outcomes in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated with Standard of Care: A COTA Database Analysis
- Treatment Patterns and Patient Outcomes in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Stratified by Exposure to Lenalidomide or Anti-CD38 Therapy and Double-Class Refractory Status: A Retrospective Electronic Health Record Database Study
- Comparative Effectiveness of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (Liso-cel) in PILOT in Patients (Pt) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) for Whom Transplant Was Not Intended (TNI) Versus Conventional Second-Line (2L) Chemotherapy Regimens in the Real World
All COTA-related abstracts can also be found on the ASH conference website: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.
Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported human data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.
