Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Q4 FY 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $1.284 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share: $0.99

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $1.91

FY 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $5.082 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share: $6.29

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $8.90

Cash flow from operations: $1.739 billion

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $1.566 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.284 billion, compared to $1.152 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $5.082 billion, an increase of 20.9 percent from $4.204 billion in fiscal year 2021.

"Synopsys achieved record results in fiscal year 2022, substantially exceeding our original targets, with strength in all product groups and geographies. We enter fiscal year 2023 with excellent momentum and a resilient business model that provides stability during market cycles," said Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys. "We've delivered many game-changing innovations over the past several years, which continue to enable customers to meet the unrelenting quest for "smart everything" devices. Simultaneously, our execution and operational management continue to drive growth and margin expansion. For fiscal year 2023, we are targeting 14-15% revenue growth, continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, and approximately 16% non-GAAP earnings per share growth."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $153.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $201.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $984.6 million, or $6.29 per diluted share, compared to $757.5 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $297.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $285.8 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $1.393 billion, or $8.90 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.077 billion, or $6.84 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and other associated revenue categories, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes a comprehensive solution for building integrity—security, quality and compliance testing—into the customers' software development lifecycle and supply chain. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets(1) (in millions except per share amounts)



Range for Three Months Ending

Range for Fiscal Year Ending

January 31, 2023

October 31, 2023

Low High

Low High Revenue $ 1,340 $ 1,370

$ 5,775 $ 5,825 GAAP Expenses $ 1,033 $ 1,053

$ 4,490 $ 4,537 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 875 $ 885

$ 3,810 $ 3,840 Other Income (Expense) $ (2) $ -

$ (12) $ (8) Non-GAAP Tax Rate 18 % 18 %

18 % 18 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 158

155 158 GAAP EPS $ 1.89 $ 2.00

$ 7.68 $ 7.86 Non-GAAP EPS $ 2.48 $ 2.53

$ 10.28 $ 10.35 Operating Cash Flow





~ $1,700











(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' first quarter and fiscal year 2023 targets, including expenses, tax rate, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A recording of the call will be available by calling +1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers), access code 6444570, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on December 7, 2022. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 in February 2023. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of November 30, 2022. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 in its annual report on Form 10-K to be filed on or before December 28, 2022.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related items, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.

Synopsys adopted a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more closely align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix.

Synopsys adopted an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2022 and given uncertainty surrounding further U.S. corporate tax law changes, has elected to maintain a non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2023 rather than adopt a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of its historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, U.S. tax law changes, as well as other factors such as its current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Synopsys re-evaluates this rate on a periodic basis for any significant events that could materially affect its projections, such as significant changes in its geographic earnings mix or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Synopsys operates, and will further consider the appropriateness of adopting a multi-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate. When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2022, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. Synopsys is unable to provide a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis because doing so would not be possible without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited visibility of the excluded items.

Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income $ 153,500

$ 201,447

$ 984,594

$ 757,516 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 25,530

21,943

95,711

82,380 Stock compensation 125,339

96,742

458,776

345,272 Acquisition-related items (2,063)

3,800

9,269

15,394 Restructuring charges -

18,254

12,057

33,405 Legal matters -

-

-

(1,455) Tax adjustments (4,618)

(56,430)

(167,582)

(155,727) Non-GAAP net income $ 297,688

$ 285,756

$ 1,392,825

$ 1,076,785

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.99

$ 1.28

$ 6.29

$ 4.81 Adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 0.16

0.14

0.61

0.52 Stock compensation 0.80

0.62

2.93

2.19 Acquisition-related items (0.01)

0.02

0.06

0.10 Restructuring charges -

0.12

0.08

0.21 Legal matters -

-

-

(0.01) Tax adjustments (0.03)

(0.36)

(1.07)

(0.98) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.91

$ 1.82

$ 8.90

$ 6.84















Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts: 155,749

157,243

156,485

157,340















(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2023 Targets

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Range for Three Months Ending



January 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 1,033,000

$ 1,053,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(25,000)

(28,000) Stock compensation

(133,000)

(140,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 875,000

$ 885,000





























Range for Three Months Ending



January 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 1.89

$ 2.00 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.18

0.16 Stock compensation

0.89

0.85 Tax adjustments

(0.48)

(0.48) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 2.48

$ 2.53









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,500

156,500

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP expenses

$ 4,490,000

$ 4,537,000 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

(98,000)

(103,000) Stock compensation

(582,000)

(594,000) Target non-GAAP expenses

$ 3,810,000

$ 3,840,000





























Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2023



Low

High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 7.68

$ 7.86 Adjustments:







Amortization of intangible assets

0.66

0.63 Stock compensation

3.80

3.72 Tax adjustments

(1.86)

(1.86) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$ 10.28

$ 10.35









Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)

156,500

156,500









(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products and technology; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes, including export control restrictions, on our financial results; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, operations and financial condition; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods. The information provided herein is as of November 30, 2022. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Time-based products $ 808,160

$ 688,116

$ 2,993,786

$ 2,633,763 Upfront products 253,245

274,265

1,226,728

861,063 Total products revenue 1,061,405

962,381

4,220,514

3,494,826 Maintenance and service 222,887

190,038

861,028

709,367 Total revenue 1,284,292

1,152,419

5,081,542

4,204,193 Cost of revenue:













Products 173,617

152,437

653,783

542,114 Maintenance and service 89,313

68,992

342,978

271,202 Amortization of intangible assets 19,791

13,297

66,936

48,461 Total cost of revenue 282,721

234,726

1,063,697

861,777 Gross margin 1,001,571

917,693

4,017,845

3,342,416 Operating expenses:













Research and development 461,618

413,864

1,680,379

1,504,823 Sales and marketing 208,448

197,681

779,777

712,491 General and administrative 107,414

88,960

353,840

322,988 Amortization of intangible assets 6,718

8,646

29,754

33,919 Restructuring charges -

18,254

12,057

33,405 Total operating expenses 784,198

727,405

2,855,807

2,607,626 Operating income 217,373

190,288

1,162,038

734,790 Other income (expense), net (5,244)

8,790

(46,524)

70,724 Income before income taxes 212,129

199,078

1,115,514

805,514 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 60,572

(2,059)

137,078

49,155 Net income 151,557

201,137

978,436

756,359 Net income (loss) attributed to non-

controlling interest and redeemable

non-controlling interest (1,943)

(310)

(6,158)

(1,157) Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 153,500

$ 201,447

$ 984,594

$ 757,516















Net income per share attributed to Synopsys:













Basic $ 1.00

$ 1.32

$ 6.44

$ 4.96 Diluted $ 0.99

$ 1.28

$ 6.29

$ 4.81















Shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 152,761

152,932

153,002

152,698 Diluted 155,749

157,243

156,485

157,340















(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC.



Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)



(in thousands, except par value amounts)

















October 31,

2022

October 31,

2021



ASSETS:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,417,608

$ 1,432,840



Short-term investments





147,913

147,949



Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments





$ 1,565,521

$ 1,580,789



Accounts receivable, net





796,091

568,501



Inventories





211,927

229,023



Prepaid and other current assets





439,130

430,028



Total current assets





3,012,669

2,808,341



Property and equipment, net





483,300

472,398



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





559,090

493,251



Goodwill





3,842,234

3,575,785



Intangible assets, net





386,446

279,132



Deferred income taxes





670,653

612,655



Other long-term assets





463,695

510,698



Total assets





$ 9,418,087

$ 8,752,260





















LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING

INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 809,403

$ 741,191



Operating lease liabilities





54,274

79,678



Deferred revenue





1,910,822

1,517,623



Short-term debt





-

74,992



Total current liabilities





2,774,499

2,413,484



Long-term operating lease liabilities





581,273

487,003



Long-term deferred revenue





154,472

136,303



Long-term debt





20,824

25,094



Other long-term liabilities





327,829

391,433



Total liabilities





3,858,897

3,453,317



Redeemable non-controlling interest





38,664

-



Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

-



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,375 and

153,062 shares outstanding, respectively



1,524

1,531



Capital in excess of par value





1,487,126

1,576,363



Retained earnings





5,534,307

4,549,713



Treasury stock, at cost: 4,886 and 4,198 shares, respectively



(1,272,955)

(782,866)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(234,277)

(49,604)



Total Synopsys stockholders' equity





5,515,725

5,295,137



Non-controlling interest





4,801

3,806



Total stockholders' equity





5,520,526

5,298,943



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and

stockholders' equity





$ 9,418,087

$ 8,752,260





















(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.









SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

October 31,

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 978,436

$ 756,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Amortization and depreciation 228,405

203,676 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 89,541

86,645 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 73,026

64,698 Stock-based compensation 459,029

345,272 Allowance for credit losses (3,477)

18,515 Deferred income taxes (36,913)

(128,583) Other non-cash 10,188

15,859 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of





acquired assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (251,390)

201,706 Inventories 1,320

(48,046) Prepaid and other current assets (89,983)

(102,174) Other long-term assets (15,283)

(153,037) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (34,066)

125,133 Operating lease liabilities (85,828)

(82,581) Income taxes 1,644

28,855 Deferred revenue 414,251

160,325 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,738,900

1,492,622







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 93,696

12,850 Purchases of short-term investments (97,245)

(161,732) Proceeds from sales of long-term investments 582

- Purchases of long-term investments (7,000)

(7,591) Purchases of property and equipment (136,589)

(93,764) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (422,374)

(296,017) Capitalization of software development costs (2,493)

(1,976) Other (1,200)

(800) Net cash used in investing activities (572,623)

(549,030)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayment of debt (76,838)

(28,061) Issuances of common stock 237,956

210,719 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity

awards (174,005)

(138,950) Purchase of equity forward contract -

(35,000) Purchases of treasury stock (1,100,000)

(753,081) Other (3,413)

(4,375) Net cash used in financing activities (1,116,300)

(748,748) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (65,296)

2,369 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,319)

197,213 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,435,183

1,237,970 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,419,864

$ 1,435,183















(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1)(3) (in millions)



Three Months

Three Months

Twelve Months

Twelve Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021 Revenue by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design $ 1,157.2

$ 1,042.4

$ 4,615.7

$ 3,810.4 % of Total 90.1 %

90.5 %

90.8 %

90.6 % - Software Integrity $ 127.1

$ 110.0

$ 465.8

$ 393.8 % of Total 9.9 %

9.5 %

9.2 %

9.4 % Total segment revenue $ 1,284.3

$ 1,152.4

$ 5,081.5

$ 4,204.2















Adjusted operating income by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design $ 342.7

$ 326.6

$ 1,628.1

$ 1,243.1 - Software Integrity $ 10.7

$ 13.3

$ 47.0

$ 38.3 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 353.4

$ 339.9

$ 1,675.1

$ 1,281.4















Adjusted operating margin by segment













- Semiconductor & System Design 29.6 %

31.3 %

35.3 %

32.6 % - Software Integrity 8.4 %

12.1 %

10.1 %

9.7 % Total adjusted segment operating margin 27.5 %

29.5 %

33.0 %

30.5 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(3) (in millions)



Three Months

Three Months

Twelve Months

Twelve Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2021 GAAP total operating income – as reported $ 217.4

$ 190.3

$ 1,162.0

$ 734.8 Other expenses managed at consolidated level













-Amortization of intangible assets (5) 26.5

21.9

96.7

82.4 -Stock compensation (5) 125.6

96.7

459.0

345.3 -Non-qualified deferred compensation plan (18.8)

8.9

(68.8)

71.6 -Acquisition-related items (4) 2.7

3.8

14.1

15.4 -Restructuring charges -

18.3

12.1

33.4 -Legal matters -

-

-

(1.5) Total adjusted segment operating income $ 353.4

$ 339.9

$ 1,675.1

$ 1,281.4















(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as

normal elements of our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segments results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision

maker (CODM) is our Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level

to our reportable segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as

shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (3) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. (4) This excludes the gains from the mark-up of a cost method investment to fair value upon obtaining control through the acquisition

recorded in Other income (expense). (5) This includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Lisa L. Ewbank

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-1901

Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Simone Souza

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-6454

simone@synopsys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.