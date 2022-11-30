Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Comparable sales grew 4.1 percent year over year and 19.6 percent on a two-year basis, resulting in sixteenth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth

Net revenue of $1.50 billion increased 4.0 percent year over year

Delivered net income of $19.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $137.6 million

Earnings per share of $0.07 , a decline of $0.13 from prior year; Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $0.16 , a decline of $0.04 from prior year

Generated $109.4 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter, an increase of 27% year over year

Reaffirms full year guidance for net revenue of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $580.0 million to $595.0 million ; Updates full year guidance for Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 to between $0.75 and $0.79

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Petco logo (PRNewsfoto/Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In the third quarter of 2022, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.50 billion, up 4.0 percent versus prior year. Net income was $19.9 million or $0.07 per share compared to $52.8 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $42.9 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $54.0 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year.

"Our Q3 results demonstrate the resilience of the pet category through economic cycles, the competitive advantages inherent in our model, and the Petco team's incredible execution," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "Pet parents continue to prioritize the health and wellness of their pets with Petco, from our high-quality food, vet care and services, to membership programs like Vital Care which act as drivers of value and loyalty. We remain committed to redefining the industry through our differentiated offering and innovative partnerships, demonstrating the attractiveness of our one-of-a-kind ecosystem and powered by the most passionate team in retail."

Fiscal Q3 2022 Operating Results:

Comparisons are third quarter of 2022 ended October 29, 2022 versus third quarter of 2021 ended October 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Third quarter results reflect continued business and customer growth and operational execution, while investing in strategic growth initiatives.

Net revenue increased 4.0 percent to $1.50 billion driven by comparable sales growth of 4.1 percent

Net income decreased $32.8 million to $19.9 million or $0.07 per share, which was impacted by a $19.2 million non-cash change in the fair value of one of the company's investments

Adjusted Net Income 1 decreased $11.1 million to $42.9 million or $0.16 per share

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased $1.0 million to $137.6 million

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

Petco has reaffirmed its full year 2022 financial guidance for net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and capital expenditures and updated its full year 2022 financial guidance for Adjusted Earnings Per Share1. For the full year, Petco now expects Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 between $0.75 and $0.79. Full details can be found in the schedules below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information:

Management will host an earnings conference call on November 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast, earnings release, earnings presentation, and infographic via the company's investor relations page at ir.petco.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's investor relations page through December 14, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.6 million animals.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our fiscal year 2022 guidance. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "intends," "will," "shall," "should," "anticipates," "opportunity," "illustrative", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct or that any forward-looking results will occur or be realized. Nothing contained in this earnings release is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of Petco. All forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Petco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the potential results or events discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those identified in this earnings release as well as the following: (i) increased competition (including from multi-channel retailers and e-Commerce providers); (ii) reduced consumer demand for our products and/or services; (iii) our reliance on key vendors; (iv) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (v) risks arising from statutory, regulatory and/or legal developments; (vi) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate including inflation; (vii) failure to effectively manage our costs; (viii) our reliance on our information technology systems; (ix) our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a privacy or security breach; (x) our ability to effectively manage or integrate strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of such transactions; (xi) economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; (xii) business interruptions and other supply chain issues; (xiii) catastrophic events, political tensions, conflicts and wars (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine), health crises, and pandemics; (xiv) our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; (xv) product safety and quality concerns; (xvi) changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; (xvii) our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; (xviii) constraints in the capital markets or our vendor credit terms; (xix) changes in our credit ratings; and (xx) the other risks, uncertainties and other factors identified under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Petco's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The occurrence of any such factors could significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

Petco cautions that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete, and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

















PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)



















13 Weeks Ended





October 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

Percent

Change

Net sales

$ 1,501,220

$ 1,443,264

4 %

Cost of sales

903,543

848,555

6 %

Gross profit

597,677

594,709

0 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

549,622

532,760

3 %

Operating income

48,055

61,949

(22 %)

Interest income

(130)

(18)

622 %

Interest expense

27,307

18,769

45 %

Other non-operating income

(576)

(19,773)

(97 %)

Income before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

21,454

62,971

(66 %)

Income tax expense

4,161

14,095

(70 %)

Income from equity method investees

(2,627)

(2,637)

(0 %)

Net income

19,920

51,513

(61 %)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

(1,239)

(100 %)

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ 19,920

$ 52,752

(62 %)

















Net income per Class A and B-1 common share:













Basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.20

(62 %)

Diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.20

(62 %)

















Weighted average shares used in computing net income per Class A

and B-1 common share:













Basic

265,689

264,228

1 %

Diluted

265,935

265,322

0 %













PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









October 29,

2022

January 29,

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 148,731

$ 211,602 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

46,446

55,618 Merchandise inventories, net

723,424

675,111 Prepaid expenses

43,708

42,355 Other current assets

56,724

86,091 Total current assets

1,019,033

1,070,777 Fixed assets

1,937,804

1,745,691 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,146,217)

(1,018,769) Fixed assets, net

791,587

726,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,378,336

1,338,465 Goodwill

2,191,891

2,183,991 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

171,045

152,786 Total assets

$ 6,576,892

$ 6,497,941 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 384,595

$ 403,976 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

125,113

150,630 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

220,055

210,872 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

304,789

265,897 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

22,645

21,764 Total current liabilities

1,057,197

1,053,139 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,631,335

1,640,390 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,131,081

1,096,133 Deferred taxes, net

298,380

318,355 Other long-term liabilities

130,990

134,105 Total liabilities

4,248,983

4,242,122 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

228

227 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

—

— Preferred stock5

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

2,131,930

2,133,821 Retained earnings

200,235

142,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,522)

(2,238) Total stockholders' equity

2,327,909

2,274,014 Noncontrolling interest

—

(18,195) Total equity

2,327,909

2,255,819 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,576,892

$ 6,497,941 (1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,140 and $931, respectively (2) Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares; Issued and outstanding - 227.9 million and 227.2 million shares, respectively (3) Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (4) Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (5) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













39 Weeks Ended



October 29,

2022

October 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 57,178

$ 132,517 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

143,599

125,637 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

3,694

4,579 Provision for deferred taxes

(6,413)

28,523 Equity-based compensation

40,892

36,491 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

2,299

5,918 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

—

20,838 Income from equity method investees

(7,821)

(7,490) Non-cash operating lease costs

316,492

315,930 Other non-operating loss (income)

9,369

(64,934) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

9,171

(3,652) Merchandise inventories

(48,314)

(105,682) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,536)

(8,053) Accounts payable and book overdrafts

(19,381)

47,973 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(16,160)

27,673 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,110

45,437 Operating lease liabilities

(282,954)

(314,620) Other long-term liabilities

(1,762)

1,359 Net cash provided by operating activities

209,463

288,444 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(212,074)

(164,330) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(7,750)

(3,545) Cash paid for interest in veterinary joint venture

(35,000)

— Proceeds from sale of assets

2,127

105 Net cash used in investing activities

(252,697)

(167,770) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

123,000

1,700,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(135,750)

(1,686,611) Debt refinancing costs and original issue discount

—

(24,665) Payments for finance lease liabilities

(4,174)

(2,650) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

3,472

2,920 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(13,581)

(13) Payment of offering costs

—

(3,844) Net cash used in financing activities

(27,033)

(14,863)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(70,267)

105,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

221,890

119,540 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 151,623

$ 225,351

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen weeks and trailing twelve months ended October 29, 2022 compared to the thirteen weeks and trailing twelve months ended October 30, 2021, respectively, as well as the twelve-month period ended January 29, 2022.













(dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

October 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 19,920

$ 52,752

Add (deduct):









Interest expense, net

27,177

18,751

Income tax expense

4,161

14,095

Depreciation and amortization

48,029

42,792

Income from equity method investees

(2,627)

(2,637)

Asset impairments and write offs

930

3,228

Equity-based compensation

15,775

13,381

Other non-operating income

(576)

(19,773)

Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

7,040

6,661

Store pre-opening expenses

3,931

4,222

Store closing expenses

1,310

1,264

Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,496

1,540

Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

1,592

—

Other costs (4)

8,397

2,233

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 137,555

$ 138,509

Net sales

$ 1,501,220

$ 1,443,264

Net margin (5)

1.3 %

3.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.2 %

9.6 %



(dollars in thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

October 29,

2022

January 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 87,063

$ 164,417

$ 129,264

Add (deduct):













Interest expense, net

87,358

77,335

108,117

Income tax expense

30,488

53,473

53,984

Depreciation and amortization

190,393

172,431

171,512

Income from equity method investees

(11,214)

(10,883)

(11,020)

Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

20,838

38,387

Asset impairments and write offs

7,299

10,918

13,873

Equity-based compensation

53,666

49,265

41,942

Other non-operating loss (income)

39,806

(34,497)

(64,934)

Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

28,633

26,837

25,178

Store pre-opening expenses

14,119

14,765

13,957

Store closing expenses

5,750

5,028

5,164

Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

9,526

8,114

7,715

Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

14,687

—

—

Other costs (4)

26,637

33,437

34,788

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 584,211

$ 591,478

$ 567,927

Net sales

$ 5,972,365

$ 5,807,149

$ 5,630,505

Net margin (5)

1.5 %

2.8 %

2.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.8 %

10.2 %

10.1 %



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders (Adjusted EPS) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Petco common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022 compared to the thirteen weeks ended October 30, 2021.



















(in thousands, except per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

October 29, 2022

October 30, 2021



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ 19,920

$ 0.07

$ 52,752

$ 0.20 Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

4,161

0.02

14,095

0.05 Asset impairments and write offs

930

0.00

3,228

0.01 Equity-based compensation

15,775

0.06

13,381

0.05 Other non-operating income

(576)

(0.00)

(19,773)

(0.08) Store pre-opening expenses

3,931

0.02

4,222

0.02 Store closing expenses

1,310

0.00

1,264

0.00 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,496

0.01

1,540

0.01 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

1,592

0.01

—

— Other costs (4)

8,397

0.03

2,233

0.01 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 57,936

$ 0.22

$ 72,942

$ 0.27 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

15,063

0.06

18,965

0.07 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 42,873

$ 0.16

$ 53,977

$ 0.20

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Metric Prior Guidance Reaffirmed / Revised Guidance

Net Revenue $5.975 - $6.05 billion $5.975 - $6.05 billion

Adjusted EBITDA $580 - $595 million $580 - $595 million

Adjusted EPS $0.77 - $0.81 $0.75 - $0.79

Capital Expenditures $250 - $275 million $250 - $275 million



Assumptions in the company's Fiscal 2022 guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. Adjusted EPS guidance assumes approximately $100 million of interest expense (prior guidance assumed $90 million), a 26 percent tax rate and a 267 million weighted average diluted share count. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Footnotes

(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes. Because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.

















13 Weeks Ended

(in thousands)

October 29,

2022

October 30,

2021

Net income

$ 5,251

$ 5,274

Depreciation

4,861

3,660

Income tax expense

2,957

3,277

Foreign currency gain

(395)

(60)

Interest expense, net

1,406

1,171

EBITDA

$ 14,080

$ 13,322

50% of EBITDA

$ 7,040

$ 6,661



(2) Non-cash occupancy-related costs include the difference between cash and straight-line rent for all periods. (3) Acquisition/integration costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring and integrating businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations. For the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2022, approximately $1.0 million of Thrive integration costs were recorded in cost of sales and $0.6 million of integration costs were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Other costs include: severance; legal reserves and related fees; one-time consulting and other costs associated with our strategic transformation initiatives; discontinuation and liquidation costs; and costs related to our initial public offering and refinancing. (5) We define net margin as net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

WOOF-F

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.