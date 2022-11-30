GoHealth Urgent Care Celebrates Eight Years of Growth as it surpasses 200 centers

GoHealth's model transforms the healthcare system by delivering a connected on-demand experience to more than 3 million patients a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care, the country's fastest-growing on-demand care network, reached a monumental milestone this month. The organization opened its 200th center nationwide with the launch of its joint venture partnership with Inova-GoHealth Urgent Care in Northern Virginia.

GoHealth's connected care model serves as the digital and physical front door to the healthcare ecosystem in communities around the country, providing accessible, high-quality on-demand care through deeply integrated partnerships with 10 market-leading health systems.

This year alone, GoHealth has continued its growth by:

Northern Virginia ; Adding three new innovative partnerships with Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Michigan Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas , and Inova Health in

Further expanding in its more mature markets, including Connecticut , Delaware , Missouri , New York , Oklahoma City , Arkansas and North Carolina ;

Partnering with employers across the country including universities, colleges, high schools and summer camps, to ensure greater access to virtual and physical care through its proprietary technology and systems;

Enhancing on-demand services with transitional primary care, more pediatric-specific urgent care and orthopedic-specific services;

Launching virtual behavioral health services to address the changing needs and access challenges in each community; and

Enhancing an award-winning antibiotic stewardship program, focused on the reduction of inappropriate prescriptions, such that it is now 300% lower than the industry average.

"Reaching this milestone means over 200 communities across the country now have access to high-quality on-demand care services both virtually and physically in their neighborhood," said Sarah Arora, Chief Growth Officer, GoHealth Urgent Care. "I've watched this company grow since the beginning, and want to thank our GoHealth team members for eight years of hard work and dedication to building a world-class healthcare experience for patients across the country. This milestone is just that, an opportunity to celebrate what we have accomplished thus far, but nowhere near the finish line. We have an amazing growth journey still ahead of us, as we bring our unique model of on-demand care to even more communities in the future."

Eight years of addressing access, cost and patient experience

The U.S. healthcare system faces unsustainably high and rising costs, limited access, fragmented care delivery and poor patient satisfaction. GoHealth created its connected care model to address these shortcomings by deeply integrating technology and clinical care with 10 health system partners to improve patient experience and outcomes.

GoHealth's unique connected care model was first launched in 2014 with Northwell Health, and every center opened since then has enhanced access and positively impacted healthcare consumer experiences through its deeply integrated, technology-enabled model.

"We launched the first of many Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in the Greater Houston metropolitan area earlier this year and could not be more pleased with the immediate impact we have had on the communities we serve," said Feby Abraham, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System. "We congratulate GoHealth on surpassing 200 centers and look forward to continuing to apply their proven on-demand care model to our joint healthcare initiatives."

Award-winning care experience

GoHealth Urgent Care was the first healthcare company to win the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) U.S. Design and Development Award for its state-of-the-art center design featuring wood accents, curved surfaces and customer-friendly technology to create a uniquely comfortable environment.

In November 2021, GoHealth launched a new, simplified website design, which earned top honors in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Honored with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Health Products & Services category, the website also received a Silver Stevie® for Achievement in User Experience. GoHealth was recognized for its on-demand, low-barrier features, including the Find my Center and Save my Spot tools.

GoHealth also won a gold 2022 eHealthcare Leadership Award for best mobile app, the highest award level for the program. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize the work that has gone into creating outstanding websites and digital initiatives for healthcare organizations (both large and small), online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers and business improvement initiatives.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth is an on-demand consumer-centric care platform that serves as the digital and physical front door to the health care ecosystem. At GoHealth, we aim to provide timely, accessible and high-quality on-demand care to patients, both virtually and in person, through our technology-enabled and data-driven approach to care and partnerships with market-leading health systems. GoHealth operates over 200 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area; the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington, metropolitan area; the San Francisco Bay Area; Hartford and Southeastern Connecticut; Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Northwest Arkansas; Delaware and Maryland; the greater Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area; the greater Houston, Texas metropolitan area and Northern Virginia. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $114 billion of assets under management.

