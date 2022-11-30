Checkmarx Fortifies Executive Team with Appointment of Amit Daniel as Global Chief Marketing Officer

20-year technology and cybersecurity industry veteran will drive global marketing and growth strategies for leading application security platform provider

ATLANTA and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that it has named Amit Daniel as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing deep strategic experience to the role, Daniel will lead Checkmarx global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly growing customer demand for comprehensive application security solutions.

"Amit's remarkable pedigree for successfully building global brands and driving adoption of innovative technologies speaks for itself. We're thrilled to have someone of her caliber join the Checkmarx leadership team," said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO at Checkmarx. "We've seen unprecedented demand for our application security solutions over the past year, and Amit's leadership will enable us to further capitalize on this opportunity, advance our leadership position and drive the next stage in Checkmarx' international growth."

Daniel joins Checkmarx from Cognyte, a leading investigative analytics software company, where she was CMO for the last seven years. During her time there, she led a company spinoff from Verint, rebranded the company and built the strategy to float on the NASDAQ as an independent company. Daniel has also held leadership positions in marketing, product management and partner sales at several business-to-business companies. Daniel's proven track record spans over two decades with global high-tech companies in many sectors.

"Checkmarx' differentiated technology platform and its position as an application security leader allow me to develop enhanced strategies to expand and grow in the market with a continued focus on large enterprises," said Amit Daniel, CMO at Checkmarx. "The need to shift left in the software development cycle is becoming more and more clear as the threats get more sophisticated, and I look forward to bringing my diverse experience to help further Checkmarx' mission to push the boundaries of code scanning and set new standards for the industry."

In this new role, Daniel will work diligently to establish a comprehensive, focused and strategic approach to support Checkmarx's continued growth.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security (AppSec) testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx application security technology, expert research and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website , check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn .

