Salt Therapy Association Launches Salt Therapy Industry Standards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salt Therapy Association (STA) announced the launch of the Salt Therapy Industry Standards(STIS). As the world's largest non-profit organization for providers and consumers of salt therapy, STA provides information and resources to create awareness and authentic implementation of salt therapy. The standards were developed to provide a baseline for implementation and marketing to ensure consumers receive evidence-based salt therapy.

Salt Therapy Association https://www.salttherapyassociation.org/ (PRNewswire)

"Misconceptions, along with false claims, have undermined the integrity of the industry. STIS is a collaborative initiative that benefits the entire salt/halotherapy industry," states Leo Tonkin, one of STA's founding Directors. "Our goal is to educate the industry on the importance adhering to consistent standards that maintain the industry integrity."

Salt Therapy Industry Standards (STIS)

No halotherapy without a halogenerator. Dry salt therapy (halotherapy) can only be provided by utilizing a professional-quality halogenerator.

Particle size. Salt particle size omitted from the halogenerator must be 5 microns or less (the smaller the better.)

Enclosed space. Dry salt therapy (Halotherapy) can only be provided in an enclosed space to contain the salt particles in the area such as a room, booth, cabin, or other type of chamber.

Proper ventilation is required in the space to ensure proper air exchange.

Session length. The length of the session is determined by the cubic volume of air space in the enclosed chamber. Sessions can last from 10 minutes to 45 minutes or longer.

Pure-grade sodium chorlide. The only salt to be used in a halogenerator is 99.99% pure-grade dry pharmaceutical/medical sodium chloride (salt) - preferably certified for purity and quality such as the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) organization.

Salt décor is not salt therapy. Himalayan salt used on walls, floors, or as an architectural or décor element does not provide any direct respiratory health benefits, nor emit negative ions or other claims, even when heated.

Health claims and cures. Never claim salt therapy is a "cure" for any condition, nor use the word "heal" concerning salt therapy. Promote, market, and advertise appropriately and with proper disclaimers on the efficacy of salt therapy.

About STA

Founded in 2014, the STA is the largest organization of salt therapy facilities, professionals, and enthusiasts in the world with over 3,600 members in 35 countries. The association provides ongoing research on the efficacy of dry salt therapy and supports the industry in developing new innovative technologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salt Therapy Association