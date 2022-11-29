Jeep® Brand Adds Earl Exterior Paint Color to 2023 Gladiator Palette

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in new Earl exterior paint color (PRNewswire)

Earl joins Jeep® Gladiator palette for the first time

Now open for orders, the newest color is available on all Gladiator models, priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695

The Jeep® brand is diversifying the Gladiator palette, adding the Earl exterior paint color to the 2023 lineup.

Initially featured on the Gladiator Farout concept, Earl, a bold shade of gray with hints of aquamarine, joins the Gladiator lineup following its production debut earlier this year on the 2023 Wrangler lineup.

"The Jeep community voiced a ton of positive feedback for Earl when it debuted on the Gladiator Farout concept," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We work to deliver what our customers tell us they want, and Earl is the latest example of another standout shade that speaks to our loyal and avid Jeep community."

Earl joins High Velocity, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, black and Bright White as available exterior paint colors for the 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Available on all Gladiator models, including Sport, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave, the Earl exterior paint option is available now for ordering and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis