83 Percent of Americans Have Never Had Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire

Outdoor Travel Site Campspot Wants to Help Travelers Make More Delicious Holiday Memories with its 12 Days of Campmas Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to the popular holiday song, the majority of Americans have never experienced chestnuts roasting over an open fire. While more than 80% of Americans are familiar with the famous lyrics, only 17% have actually tried the nostalgic treat*. Campspot, the leading camping travel site, wants to help change that and get families outdoors with their 12 Days of Campmas giveaway.

Starting December 1, participants can visit www.campspot.com/about/campmas to enter to win 12 days of prizes revealed each day and gifted in collaboration with top outdoor brands, including camping gear, accessories, and tech. The giveaway will culminate in a final drawing on December 16 for the Outdoor Adventure Grand Prize selected from all contest entries. One lucky recipient will receive $2500 in Campspot and travel credits, as well as a 6-piece outdoor cooking set- complete with chestnuts for roasting, of course. With the average camping trip costing less than $500, that's enough to bring the whole family along.

"Our Campspot Outdoor Almanac data showed that 77% of campers would prefer to be given an outdoor experience over a nice gift," said Erin Stender, CMO at Campspot. "As a team of camping enthusiasts ourselves, we wanted to help people create their own special outdoor memories this holiday season. We thought, what could be more fun than winning an amazing trip and making delicious new traditions while gathered around a campfire?"

Inspired to start a new outdoor holiday tradition? Visit campspot.com to browse more than 180,000 private campsites today. For official Campmas terms and conditions, see here .

Note to Editors

*Research was conducted by Google Surveys in October 2022. 1,000 respondents across the United States.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

View original content:

SOURCE Campspot