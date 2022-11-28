Valens Semiconductor Named Honoree in Three CES 2023 Innovation Award Categories

Company's latest innovations for advancing vehicle safety and mobility to be showcased at LVCC West Hall #W319

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it has been named a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree in three categories: Embedded Technologies, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, and In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety. These awards demonstrate Valens Semiconductor's unique and comprehensive set of high-speed connectivity solutions for today and tomorrow's cars, and for markets requiring machine vision, such as medical and robotics. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions.

Embedded Technologies award: Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipset family that addresses various markets requiring advanced machine vision - automotive, medical, robotics, and more was recognized for its long reach, multi-gig sensor connectivity. The VA7000 chipset family offers the automotive industry unprecedented bandwidth, distance, and resilience to Electromagnetic interference (EMI), empowering Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous applications. The VA7000 will also enable advancements in medical equipment targeted for use in invasive procedures, such as disposable endoscopy, that require affordable long-reach, small footprint, high-resolution video, over flexible wiring with EMI immunity.

Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility award: The VA7000 chipset family was also recognized for being the first in the industry to release an A-PHY compliant high-speed long-reach Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) solution for in-vehicle connectivity. The VA7000 enables faster adoption of software-defined vehicles that require centralized processing, high bandwidth, and error free links with practically zero latency, which are essential for safety applications. The VA7000 chipsets are the only ones on the market with the ability to operate over Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cables at multi-gig link speeds, which leads to savings in total system cost and weight.

In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety award: The VA6000 chipset family member, VA600R, brings unprecedented life-saving rear-view visibility to the trucking industry. It offers error-free links, for distances of up to 40 meters/~130 feet, providing immunity to EMI, over the existing wiring (jumper cable) of tractor-trailers and as such is applicable for new trucks and for the aftermarket.

"Having been named in three innovation award categories, for our connectivity solutions designed to increase safety in today and tomorrow's cars, is a great honor," said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive, at Valens Semiconductor. "As the Automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, Valens Semiconductor is redefining in-vehicle connectivity by providing a unique and comprehensive set of high-speed connectivity solutions. We are excited to see the strong momentum as automotive OEMs, Tier-1s and Tier-2s, join the growing VA7000 A-PHY ecosystem."

"At Valens Semiconductor, we are proud to drive innovation and safety of medical procedures with the highest possible medical-grade video image quality, allowing for the most accurate representation of patients' conditions," said Gabi Shriki, SVP and head of Audio-video, at Valens Semiconductor. "An important pillar of our strategy is leveraging our automotive chipsets, for audio-video use, in a variety of industries, such as corporate, education, medical, industrial and more."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

