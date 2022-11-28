Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Debuts in Florida

This exciting new restaurant concept featuring crepes and waffles is opening soon in Downtown Doral

DORAL, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, will open its first ever location in Florida at Downtown Doral, 5335 Northwest 87th Ave. on Monday, December 5th.

Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in the country with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. The duo met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crêpes, soon making it their mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful.

"Our mission from day one has been to revive the art of eating crêpes, and we could not be more thrilled to see the expansion of Sweet Paris into the state of Florida," said Allison Chavez.

Sweet Paris in Doral is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Antonio Arizpe and Ivette Escobar. Originally from Mexico, Ivette began her career in marketing for a cosmetics company in Los Angeles. In 2012, she started her journey working with the corporate team at Sweet Paris as the Chief Development Officer, leading the opening of 9 stores for the company. Antonio, originally from Mexico as well, studied International Affairs and worked for the Mexican consulate in Houston, then found a career in residential construction. In 2021, the couple decided to sign a multi-unit deal and own their own Sweet Paris locations in Florida.

"After working the corporate side of Sweet Paris for so many years and fully learning the brand, opening a café of my own was a no-brainer," said Ivette. "We have a passion for food and love the culture that Sweet Paris has created with its employees and franchisees over the years – plus, being a part of the brand's continued nationwide growth is a huge deal for us. We completely trust the brand and are excited to bring the first location to the Miami area." Allison agrees. "We couldn't ask for a better Strategic Partner than Ivette. Watching her grow from her position at the corporate office to owning her own Sweet Paris location makes me so proud."

The ongoing expansion of Sweet Paris will bring the total store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 stores currently in various stages of development in Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Florida. A second location in the Miami area will open in The Plaza at Coral Gables in early 2023.

The recent success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises. The brand also made history when it secured a place on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500® list for the first time in January. Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez recently landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List, an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

The community is encouraged to join in the celebration of the new location on December 5th and sign up for the Sweet Paris Passport to receive exclusive monthly promotions, a birthday bonus, collect points and use them for purchase, receive texts regarding upcoming giveaways, and bonus entries for giveaways. A grand opening celebration is planned for December 15th, where customers of the Doral location will receive a double entry to the giveaway if they sign up for the Sweet Passport rewards program during the Grand Opening.

Sweet Paris Doral will open Sunday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information on Sweet Paris in Doral, please visit www.sweetparis.com or call 305-200-3970.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

