Settlement of American Airlines Baggage Fee Class Action Announced By Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson LLP

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson LLP announce the settlement of a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Defendant American Airlines ("American"). The lawsuit is called Cleary, et al., v. American Airlines, Inc. Case No. 21- cv-00184 (the "Lawsuit").

What is this about? A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit. The Lawsuit claims that American incorrectly charged certain customers fees to check their baggage. American denies the allegations in the lawsuit, and the Court did not decide who is right.

Who is included? The "Settlement Classes" include American customers who were charged checked baggage fees inconsistent with representations made by American after February 23, 2017 for tickets purchased prior to April 9, 2020. The full definitions of the Settlement Classes are in the Settlement Agreement and Long Form Notice, available at www.bagfeesettlement.com.

What can class members get under the settlement? Under the proposed settlement, American will refund 100% of covered baggage fees to Settlement Class Members who file a verified claim. American will pay at least $7.5 million total to those Settlement Class Members who file a verified claim. Refunds will range from $25.00 - $200.00 for each charged checked bag if the settlement is approved and becomes final. Only eligible customers who file verified claims will receive a Refund.

How do I get a payment? You must file a claim by February 22, 2023 to receive a Refund. You can file a claim online at www.bagfeesettlement.com/Home/ClaimForm or you can fill out and mail a hard copy claim form, available at www.bagfeesettlement.com/Home/ClaimForm.

What are my options if I am a Settlement Class Member? 1) File a claim by the deadline. This is the only way to get a Refund. 2) If you do not want to be a part of this settlement, you must opt out by January 18, 2023. If you opt out, you will not receive a Refund, but you will be able to file your own lawsuit against American about the same claims this Case resolves. 3) If you do not opt out, you may object to the settlement or any part of it by January 18, 2023. 4) You can do nothing, and you will give up any right to get a Refund from this settlement or be part of any other lawsuit against American about the same baggage charges at issue. If you do not opt out, you will be bound by judgments in this case. The detailed Notice available at www.bagfeesettlement.com explains how to opt out or object.

Who represents the Settlement Classes? The Court appointed Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson LLP, Tusa P.C., and Lieff Cabraser Heimann and Bernstein LLP as "Class Counsel" to represent the Settlement Classes. Settlement Class Members will not be charged for these lawyers' services. Their attorneys' fees and costs will be paid by American and will not reduce Refunds paid to Settlement Class Members. If you want to be represented by another lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense.

What happens next? A Fairness Hearing will be held on May 5, 2023, at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Eldon B. Mahon Courthouse, Courtroom 201, 501 West 10th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102-3673. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether: 1) the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate; and 2) to approve attorneys' fees and expenses to Plaintiffs' Counsel up to $2,850,000 and service awards of up to $10,000 each to the two Plaintiffs who brought this case on behalf of the Settlement Classes. You do not have to come to this hearing, even if you submit a claim for a Refund. The date and time of this hearing may change without further notice, and/or the Court could order that this hearing be held remotely or telephonically. Check www.bagfeesettlement.com for updates.

How do I get more information? For more information, including to view copies of case documents, the full settlement agreement, the complaint in the lawsuit, American's Answer, and Class Counsel's fee application (once it is filed), visit www.bagfeesettlement.com. You can also call toll-free 1-877-868-6827, or email the Settlement Administrator at info@bagfeesettlement.com.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

