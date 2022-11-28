Planet Based Foods Provides Update on Regional Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its western regional operations in the state of Colorado. This announcement follows a pair of news releases earlier this month where Planet Based Foods confirmed distribution partnerships with KeHE Distributors, United Natural Foods, Inc., and DPI Speciality Foods, as well as a partnership with renowned supermarket retailer, Kroger (news releases dates November 9th and 15th respectively).

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Planet Based Foods and its products will now be available at 140 Kings Soopers' locations across the Centennial State. Ten years ago, Kroger expanded its Fresh Fare style of supermarkets into the King Soopers brand, introducing the first Fresh Fare King Soopers in Englewood, Colorado. The primary objective of the Fresh Fare concept was to offer an upscale meal experience, where it could offer more organic and health-conscience foods, while still selling traditional groceries to its patrons. This campaign inevitably aligned with Planet Based Foods product line since the Company is the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient.

Planet Based Foods continues to gain a foothold in the state of Colorado, where just last month the Company announced a renewed partnership with Copper Mountain Resort, located in Summit County, Colorado, approximately 75 miles (120 km) west of Denver off of Interstate 70. The link to the aforementioned news release, dated October 11, 2022, can be found here .

When asked about the state of the Company, Planet Based Foods President and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis commented "We've been looking forward to sharing this announcement for quite some time now. Our primary focus is to continue growing our distribution channels as we mature as a company. Consumers should be excited that our products will be in more stores than ever in these coming months."

About Planet Based Foods:

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

