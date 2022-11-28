Nyheim Hines of the Buffalo Bills to Wear Cleats for Muscular Dystrophy Association on Game Day December 1

Hines is featured in MDA's new public service announcement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth-consecutive season, players throughout the National Football League (NFL) will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the My Cause My Cleats campaign, which allows players to utilize their platform by customizing their game day cleats to raise funds through auctions of the cleats. Players from across the NFL have supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), and Nyheim Hines, 2022 MDA National Spokesperson, and running back for the Buffalo Bills will be wearing his cleats for MDA on game day, Thursday, December 1 for Buffalo vs New England. Watch Hines' My Cause My Cleats video posted on Instagram here. Hines is also the featured spokesperson in MDA's Public Service Announcement airing to promote the mission of the organization. Media can download PSAs here.

NFL's My Cause My Cleats charitable campaign features cleats raising awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Association. Pictured: @Nyghtmare Nyheim Hines of the Buffalo Bills will be wearing his cleats for MDA game day December 1. Cleats and photo by @Theee703 Rodney Jackson. (PRNewswire)

"Raising awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is a priority for me off the field, because I have seen my mother, grandmother and uncle live with a neuromuscular disease," said Buffalo Bills running back Hines. "I'm excited to continue raising awareness for MDA with my cleats to generate funds toward their mission, which is to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of families. Together we are making progress, and together we are empowering people to live longer, more independent lives, and as I always say, together we fight!"

Hines' family members, including his grandmother, mother and uncle, all live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), a disease MDA treats and seeks to cure. His cleats feature a bright green homage to the iconic MDA Shamrocks campaign, and they include his rallying cry for the neuromuscular community, #TogetherWeFight. Donations to support MDA's mission may be made at mda.org/donate.

Hines was named MDA's National Spokesperson in 2021 and has engaged in the organization's iconic fundraising campaigns throughout the year, from MDA Shamrocks, to joining the MDA Let's Play gaming community, to an Instagram Live event for MDA Muscle Walks. He has also continuously met with MDA families throughout the past two years.

Over the years, Hines' passion for playing video games has included fundraisers for the MDA Let's Play community. This year, #GivingTuesday also includes the kick-off of the MDA Let's Play gaming community's season of fundraising with gamers and creators streaming in support of the neuromuscular community through MDA on Tiltify.

MDA's social media channels will be sharing the campaign using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. Visit MDA's channels on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Nyheim Hines will also post on his social channels including Instagram.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Muscular Dystrophy Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association