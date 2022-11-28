L'OCCITANE Group announces its new corporate mission: to have a positive impact on people through empowerment and to regenerate nature

L'OCCITANE Group announces its new corporate mission: to have a positive impact on people through empowerment and to regenerate nature

GENEVA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L'OCCITANE Group, leading manufacturer and retailer of premium and sustainable beauty and wellness products, unveils its new corporate mission statement: With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature.

Since its inception, the Group has curated a portfolio of entrepreneurial beauty brands all inspired by nature. The new corporate mission represents the next phase in its ambitious transformation into a geographically balanced, multi-brand Group.

Globally, employees of all levels were invited to contribute to the mission before its launch internally last September. To protect the mission over time and truly incorporate it into decision-making, the Board and shareholders have approved amending the company's Articles of Association to include ESG considerations. The Group also created a Sustainability Committee and each member of the leadership team has signed a letter committing to be a steward of the company's mission.

The origins of the Group hark back to 1976 with the creation of L'OCCITANE en Provence by eco pioneer, Olivier Baussan. Taking a humanist approach to sustainability, Baussan reconnected customers to the natural world by offering them a range of organic products inspired by the untamed beauty of Provence. Under the guidance of entrepreneur and current Chairman, Reinold Geiger, supported by CEO, André Hoffmann, the Group has witnessed steady and sustained growth.

The three core principles of the mission are:

To empower : the Group means to inspire innovation and unlock new opportunities for its stakeholders at every level, allowing them to create change and bring out the best in one other. This ethos extends to inspiring and bringing value to all its consumers and communities.

To ensure the Group's actions have a positive impact on people is demonstrated by its unwavering commitment to the communities with which it works in terms of ethical sourcing, design, manufacture and sale of its goods. The Group firmly believes that everyone can make a difference by taking responsibility for one another and nature.

To regenerate nature: focuses on nature and how the positive actions of all employees can have a direct impact on it. By joining forces, real change can be achieved across the entire cosmetics and agricultural industry.

L'OCCITANE Group continues to expand its portfolio, with each brand demonstrating a strong identity, individuality and sense of purpose. While continuing to focus on their own businesses, all regard the new mission as a critical point of reference steering the actions of the entire organisation in an atmosphere of inclusivity.

Reinold Geiger, Chairman of the L'OCCITANE Group, said, "The most meaningful way to make a difference in this rapidly changing world is to work together. In that sense, the mission is what links and drives us: a genuine desire to have a positive impact on both people and nature."

André Hoffmann, CEO of the L'OCCITANE Group, said, "The essence of the mission has always been fundamental to our business. However, as we continue to grow and welcome new brands on board, we recognise the importance of underlining our shared ambitions. We believe this is the perfect time in our evolution to introduce a new corporate mission that resonates with and involves all our stakeholders. As a group of synergistic brands, our clear mission will enable us to move forward together in a spirit of collaboration, mutual respect and unity."

With its corporate mission firmly in place, L'OCCITANE Group will continue to harness and invest in the inherent strength of its brands. It is committed to creating long-term value for all its stakeholders.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527234/LOCCITANE_GROUP_logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE L’OCCITANE Group