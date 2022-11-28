InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Portable Workstation (SOG 590)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved portable workstation to prevent poor posture when using a laptop," said an inventor, from Vacaville, Calif., "so I invented the LAPTOP EAZY. My ergonomic design would help to reduce neck and shoulder strain and it would also ensure that electronic devices remain fully charged while working on-the-go."

The invention provides a portable and ergonomic workstation for supporting a laptop computer or other mobile electronic devices. In doing so, it increases comfort and convenience. It also eliminates the need to slouch and strain. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for on-the-go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SOG-590, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

