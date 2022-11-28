Health systems in Pennsylvania and Kentucky Join the Nuance Precision Imaging Network for AI Powered Point-of-Care Collaborative Intelligence

Einstein Healthcare and Baptist Health are among the growing number of healthcare organizations nationwide leveraging Nuance's imaging platform for AI-powered insights

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, Nuance Communications, Inc. announced that Baptist Health in Kentucky and Einstein Healthcare in Pennsylvania have joined the Nuance Precision Imaging Network™ (PIN) to empower collaborative care teams with AI-powered insights from diagnostic imaging at the point-of-care. These health systems are among a rapidly growing array of healthcare organizations nationwide providing their clinicians with advanced AI-powered clinical support and communication tools to enhance diagnostic speed and accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and deliver higher efficiency and lower costs.

Connecting more than 12,000 healthcare facilities of all sizes across the U.S., Nuance PIN gives radiologists and other specialty physicians secure, workflow-integrated access to an entire ecosystem of third-party imaging AI solutions on a single enterprise platform that uniquely integrates to Nuance's PowerScribe reporting solution, EHRs, and other clinical systems. With Nuance PIN, provider organizations can deliver advanced imaging AI insights to their clinical teams across a wide array of clinical pathways, and participating health insurers and life sciences companies can also improve payor-provider interactions and accelerate patient qualification for advanced precision therapeutics.

Based in Philadelphia, Einstein Healthcare Network serves the city and surrounding communities with more than 8,700 employees at three acute care hospitals including the region's largest independent academic medical center. They are using Nuance PIN to enhance clinical decision-making with diagnostic AI models that aid in the earlier detection and treatment of COPD and emphysema when costs and outcomes are more favorable. Einstein Healthcare is also supporting patient outreach and access to lung cancer screening and other population health programs.

"Using the Nuance Precision Imaging Network to deliver quantitative insights from Imbio's LDAi (Lung Density Analysis-Inspiration) AI model enhances our ability to detect lung disease in earlier stages and identify other high-risk patients by analyzing chest CTs," said Dr. Sadia Benzaquen, MD, Chair of the Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Program, Einstein Healthcare Network. "PIN also can help us qualify COPD and emphysema patients who may be candidates for a broader range of treatment options to improve their quality-of-life."

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system with nine hospitals, more than 1,500 providers, and a network of more than 2,000 independent physicians across more than 400 points of care in Kentucky and Indiana. The health organization is leveraging Nuance PIN to advance its work in treating multiple sclerosis and dementia.

"The Nuance Precision Imaging Network accelerates our ability to extend AI-generated diagnostic imaging insights and clinical collaboration from the point-of-read in radiology right through to the point-of-care," said Dr. Brett Oliver, CMIO, Baptist Health. "Instead of needing to build and maintain the infrastructure needed to integrate advanced diagnostic tools into clinical workflows, we can take advantage of the Nuance solution to focus on delivering quality care, lowering costs, and improving patient access and outcomes for the communities we serve."

Launched in November 2021 and powered by Microsoft Azure, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network leverages the scale of Nuance's PowerScribe and PowerShare diagnostic imaging solutions to deliver AI-driven insights within familiar clinical and administrative workflows used by radiologists, specialty providers, payors, and life science organizations.

"Einstein Healthcare and Baptist Health are excellent examples of the rapidly growing range of health systems joining the Nuance Precision Imaging Network," said Peter Durlach, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Nuance Healthcare. "Regardless of their size or location, health systems clearly recognize the significant patient care benefits of empowering care teams with imaging AI-driven insights delivered within existing clinical and administrative workflows. In this time of financial stress and limited IT resources, provider organizations understand the value of leveraging our enterprise imaging AI platform for deploying the rapidly growing array of third party imaging AI models vs having to deploy and integrate various point solutions from a multitude of vendors."

