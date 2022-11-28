HALO Diagnostics Partners with Ikonopedia to Offer Comprehensive Women's Health Genetic Testing to Improve Early Breast Cancer Detection

Integrated Approach Expected to Improve Early Detection Threefold in High-Risk Women; Five-Year Survival Rate Increases to 99% With Early-Stage Diagnosis

LOS GATOS, Calif. and RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO Diagnostics, the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics, and Ikonopedia, a next-generation breast imaging reporting and tracking solution, today announced a genetic testing partnership to improve breast cancer detection and patient outcomes.

Genetic testing is the most effective way to determine if a patient has specific pathogenic mutations linked to a higher risk for developing cancer, yet only one in five women appropriate for hereditary cancer testing are offered the option.1 Without integrated genetic testing and supplemental breast MRI, traditional imaging centers miss two out of three cancers in high-risk women.2

HALO and Ikonopedia use genetic testing to catch cancers early and increase adherence to critical follow-up imaging. Under the new partnership, Ikonopedia's cutting-edge mammography software for follow up tracking and one-click radiology reporting will be seamlessly integrated with HALO's proprietary genetic lab and precision diagnostic software services. This integrated approach is expected to drive a 40% increase in compliance for follow-up imaging,3 aiding early detection and less invasive treatment.

Nearly all patients (97%) with positive genetic test results comply with additional screening recommendations. 3

There is a threefold increased cancer detection rate with supplemental breast MRI screening in high-risk women. 4

Over 99% of patients survive more than five years with an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis.5

The joint offering aims to maximize identification of patient risk by using Tyrer-Cuzick 8, HALO's Hereditary Gene Panel, and HALO's Polygenic Risk Score. The partnership provides radiology centers:

HALO's proprietary genetic lab and precision diagnostic software services with integrated genetic counseling, and a dedicated lab liaison who will work onsite at the radiology center.

Seamless intake integration, auto eligibility checks, auto lab ordering, and lab processing.

Comprehensive precision diagnostic report including recommended follow-up imaging for patients identified as high risk for breast cancer.

"We're proud to partner with Ikonopedia and their robust breast imaging reporting and risk-assessment tools," said Brian Axe, Founder and Chief Product Officer of HALO. "Our combined solution will save lives by improving early detection through fast, accurate diagnosis and personalized care."

As part of the collaboration, Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool will identify patients eligible for hereditary testing. When medically indicated, physicians will place an order for HALO's proprietary Women's Health Precision Diagnostic suite, which combines advanced imaging, a risk calculator, and genetic test results to identify patients who may benefit from additional supplemental breast cancer screening and management.

"HALO and Ikonopedia's goals for early detection and personalized treatment are incredibly well aligned. We're excited to partner with a forward-thinking, precision diagnostics company to enable broader access to genetic testing and improved follow up," said Emily Crane, CEO & President of Ikonopedia.

About HALO Diagnostics

HALO Diagnostics is the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics. The company's outpatient Precision Diagnostic Centers are reshaping the healthcare ecosystem by integrating advanced imaging, digital pathology, molecular genomics, and predictive analytics under one roof, in a lower-cost, outpatient setting. HALO makes early-stage disease screening and diagnosis faster and more convenient for patients and physicians alike. With care pathways dedicated to prostate cancer, breast cancer, cardiac disease, lung disease, and dementia, HALO is increasing early disease detection and saving lives. HALO currently serves one million patients, a number expected to triple by 2024. For more information visit www.halodx.com.

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world-renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com .

