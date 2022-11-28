ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Launches Holiday Campaign Targeting "Champagne Taste on Eggnog Budget"

And what better way to announce it than in the form of a classic holiday poem?
ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
'Twas the month before Christmas and all through the state
The ABC dream team was staying up late;
Polishing up this year's holiday ad
in hopes that good-spirited fun would be had
A campaign to sweep you right off your feet
to shake you and stir you and serve you up neat
To show off our shelves from ceiling to floor
(And possibly mention all 125 stores)
A promo to highlight we're family owned
and remind you we sit on the liquor store throne
One that mentions delivery: curbside and front door
And expert-picked wines that we're happy to pour
Then up from Creative, on fluttering wings
A sweet angel whispered, "Focus on just one thing"
So we got in a huddle and knew what to do
a steadfast promise that always rings true:
Whether gifting or guzzling, you want to impress
and here at ABC, you can do that for less
Yes, you can live large without breaking the bank
And when your guests are dazzled, you'll have us to thank
More rapid than reindeer, our ideas they came
And we whistled and shouted these values by name:
Now small batch! Now new brands! Now rare and cool finds!
On top shelf! On specialty liquor and wines!
To the screen! On their phone! To a sign that they'll see!
Now, tell all Floridians about ABC!
Our boozy utopia with shelves to the sky
has selection so good it brings a tear to your eye
And hark! All this luxury comes at a good price
Our costs are not naughty, they're shockingly nice
Now how do you tie this all up in a bow?
You use holiday references everyone knows
Like a disgruntled dad obsessed with his lights
Like the parents whose kid didn't get on their flight
Like lords that are leaping and silly gift swaps
If they all had their way, ABC's where they'd shop
So, here's a sneak peek, we think that you'll love it:
Get Champagne Taste On An Eggnog Budget
ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events and online shopping with curbside pickup or delivery through abcfws.com. ABC has 125 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.
Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits by visiting abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
Media Contact
Ms. Peyton Whittington
Communications Specialist
Pwhittin@abcfws.com
407.738.0310
epilogue
One final reminder before we are done
This press release rhymes so that you would have fun
Here's hoping this poem inspires you to pitch
Because writing these couplets sure was a b*#%!
We're toasting to you—with a sparkling white
Merry Marketing to all and to all a good night!
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits