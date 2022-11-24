ZEE5 Global Announces New Black Friday Deal in the U.S.- and it's a steal at ~60% Off

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to go shopping. Kicking off the holiday shopping season, ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, unveiled a special offer for its subscribers across the U.S. ahead of Black Friday. With the offer, subscribers can avail of the annual subscription at a hugely reduced price of $49.99, a whopping nearly 60% discount from the rack rate.

With content in 18 South Asian and international languages, ZEE5 Global brings the South Asian diaspora in the U.S. an unparalleled 200,000 hours of content and 100+ hours of new content added daily. From The Kashmir Files, Attack, Jhund, Season 3 of Abhay in Hindi to RRR (In Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and the original language, Telugu), Gaalivaana (Telugu), Valimai (Tamil) and Puaada (Punjabi) and more across 18 languages, ZEE5 Global has consistently brought the biggest blockbusters to its viewers.

Further, viewers can also unlock access to all their best loved TV shows across Zee TV, Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil and other Zee channels.

In addition to this, ZEE5 also brings the largest collection of Pakistani shows with Zindagi Originals like Mr. and Mrs. Shameem, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and more. It also offers a range of Original Bangladeshi productions like Ladies and Gentlemen, Contract, and more for the Bangladeshi diaspora in the U.S.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, "The huge growth that we have seen in the U.S. is a strong testimony of how deeply ZEE5 content has resonated with audiences here. With the Black Friday offer, we're now enabling even more viewers to experience the rich and diverse content library we bring across TV shows, Originals and latest blockbusters in their preferred language, and stay connected with the latest entertainment from back home."

The offer can be accessed directly on ZEE5 Global under the subscription tab from November 23 to November 29, 2022. So, celebrate the upcoming holidays with ZEE5 Global and binge-watch blockbuster movies or web series with friends and family.

ZEE5 is also now available on Samsung Smart TVs and can be accessed from the Tizen App Store.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com .

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages including Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination.

