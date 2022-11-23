North Canton Welcomes New Rally House Location

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House currently has one storefront just north of Akron, and the company is thrilled to spread further south with Rally House Belden Park Crossing in North Canton. On top of providing tons of Akron Zips and Kent State gear to nearby students, family, and alumni, this new Rally House location also offers sports apparel for various pro teams and unique localized products.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House recognizes that North Canton is home to many sports fans and proud locals, making this location a perfect fit for a new storefront. "We are so excited to expand to the North Canton area," describes District Manager Hannah Garcia. "The diehard sports fans here are going to love our selection and the fact that we are a one-stop-shop for college, local, and pro teams!"

When patrons visit this new Rally House location, they'll find a broad, diverse selection of pro and college clubs to shop. Fans can get gear for the Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Ohio State Buckeyes, Akron Zips, Kent State, and more teams. And to ensure customer satisfaction, this store only stocks products from well-known vendors, including Adidas, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, plus many others.

Alongside the store's vast array of sports apparel and collectibles, Rally House Belden Park Crossing also offers local apparel and gifts that draw inspiration from the city and state. In this collection, shoppers will notice many eye-catching designs on high-quality merch from the famous RALLY Brand™ line, along with gear for local favorites like Bertman Ballpark Mustard and Cleveland Whiskey.

Superb customer service and a hassle-free shopping environment are top priorities for Rally House Belden Park Crossing. Still, for added convenience, a full selection of products is available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to any state.

Patrons looking to stay current on store news and updates can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-belden-park-crossing or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseBeldenPark) and Instagram (@rallyhousebeldenpark).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Hannah Garcia, District Manager

media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House